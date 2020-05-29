CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Is Babysitting And He’s Scared! [WATCH]

We all know Black Tony is not trustworthy and we have no idea why his uncle would leave him with a baby!

Black Tony is really scared because his uncle left him with a three-year-old and he doesn’t know what to do.  He hasn’t gone to sleep, he looks like an old man, and he doesn’t listen!

Listen to his storytime in the clip!

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony Is Babysitting And He’s Scared! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
The third day of mourning and protesting and looting after the death of George Floyd in police custody
Rioters In Minneapolis Lit The Police Station Up…Literally…
 7 hours ago
05.29.20
Trump Threatens To Shoot Minneapolis Protestors
 15 hours ago
05.29.20
Byron Allen's FEEDING AMERICA COMEDY FEST On The Weather Channel / NBC / Comedy.TV
Wanda Sykes Hits Back at Scott Baio on…
 22 hours ago
05.28.20
"America&apos;s Got Talent" Season 14 Finale Red Carpet
Gabrielle Union Now Reveals More on What She…
 24 hours ago
05.28.20
Exclusives
Close