Breaking News: The City of Cleveland Institutes Curfew

Protests have sparked up all over the country in the aftermath of a Minneapolis police officer holding down George Floyd with his knee in his neck which resulted in George Floyd taking his last breath begging for his life on a city street in broad daylight with witnesses pleading for his life as well to no avail. And the protests found their way to Downtown Cleveland today as it has been reported that Cleveland Police Department deployed chemical deterrents after protesters marched from the Free Stamp at Willard Park to the doors of the Justice Center and some became violent.

Following this the City of Cleveland has instituted a curfew.