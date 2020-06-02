Cleveland West Side Restaurants Offering Free Food

A lot of people had New Year’s resolutions coming into 2020, however nobody would have imagined that 2020 would bring us a pandemic that would change the life as we knew it, not to mention the protesting and rioting at the hands/knee of a man that abused his authority as a civil servant by coldly taking the life of a man over $20. If hind site were 2020 we probably would have done somethings differently to get us through the year 2020 that has not been our friend, but there are some restaurants on the West Side of Cleveland that would like to let us know that we do have a friend in them.

Beginning next week, Monday through Saturday, June 8th to August 1st, local businesses on Cleveland’s West Side will be distributing meals from 11 a.m. 2 p.m., or until they run out thanks to the Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization and Cudell Improvement.

