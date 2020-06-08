CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Weather Icon Dick Goddard Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus, According to Daughter

The daughter of beloved WJW Fox 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard recently shared an update on his condition.

Despite showing signs of improvement with his health, there appears to have been a setback.

Kimberly Goddard shared this on her Facebook page: “My precious father has COVID.”

Mr. Goddard has been staying in a medical facility where Kimberly lives in Florida, and she hoped to get him back home.

Kimberly previously said her father was tested for coronavirus multiple times, but the results were negative.

Mr. Goddard has not been able to return to his current home.

The iconic weatherman, who is currently 89-years-old, had retired from Fox 8 and weekly television back in 2016.

 

