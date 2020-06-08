LOCAL NEWS: Several Cleveland-Area Restaurants Taking Dr. Acton and Gov. DeWine to Court

Eight eateries in Ohio, with the majority of them in the Cleveland area, are teaming to take Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton to court over safety guidelines and mandates in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Among the restaurants joining in on the lawsuit:

Diamondback Bar and Grill in Eastlake

Harry Buffalo on E.4th in Cleveland

The Islander Bar and Grille in Middleburg Heights

Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland

Park Street Cantina in Columbus

Townhall in Cleveland

Bar 30 in Parma

Frank and Tony’s in Willoughby

They are not happy with rules set in the Responsible RestartOhio initiative for eateries across the state, as the businesses find them “vague” and “unconstitutional.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland: