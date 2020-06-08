CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Several Cleveland-Area Restaurants Taking Dr. Acton and Gov. DeWine to Court

Cleveland script sign and city skyline - Flats West Bank

Source: David Shvartsman / Getty

Eight eateries in Ohio, with the majority of them in the Cleveland area, are teaming to take Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton to court over safety guidelines and mandates in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Among the restaurants joining in on the lawsuit:

  • Diamondback Bar and Grill in Eastlake
  • Harry Buffalo on E.4th in Cleveland
  • The Islander Bar and Grille in Middleburg Heights
  • Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland
  • Park Street Cantina in Columbus
  • Townhall in Cleveland
  • Bar 30 in Parma
  • Frank and Tony’s in Willoughby

They are not happy with rules set in the Responsible RestartOhio initiative for eateries across the state, as the businesses find them “vague” and “unconstitutional.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

These restrictions, the complaint continues, “expose the restaurant and bar owners to unconstitutional strict criminal penalties [for] conduct of others they have no reasonable control over.”

Some of the regulations that the complaint takes issue with are those requiring social distancing and asking customers to stay home or leave if they’re experiencing COVID symptoms.

To see the full lawsuit, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of David Shvartsman and Getty Images

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos
Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Ohio

Videos
Latest
Jumpin’ The Broom! Couple Gets Married Amidst Protesters…
 35 mins ago
06.08.20
21 items
Democrats Rock Kente Cloth On Capitol Hill &…
 3 hours ago
06.08.20
The Bijou Star Files
The Bijou Star Files: Police Being Defunded &…
 4 hours ago
06.08.20
Deelishis wearing Apple Watch
Congratulations Are In Order Raymond Santana and Deelishis…
 4 hours ago
06.08.20
Exclusives
Close