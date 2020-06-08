LOCAL NEWS: Several Cleveland-Area Restaurants Taking Dr. Acton and Gov. DeWine to Court

Eight eateries in Ohio, with the majority of them in the Cleveland area, are teaming to take Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton to court over safety guidelines and mandates in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Among the restaurants joining in on the lawsuit:
- Diamondback Bar and Grill in Eastlake
- Harry Buffalo on E.4th in Cleveland
- The Islander Bar and Grille in Middleburg Heights
- Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland
- Park Street Cantina in Columbus
- Townhall in Cleveland
- Bar 30 in Parma
- Frank and Tony’s in Willoughby
They are not happy with rules set in the Responsible RestartOhio initiative for eateries across the state, as the businesses find them “vague” and “unconstitutional.”
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
These restrictions, the complaint continues, “expose the restaurant and bar owners to unconstitutional strict criminal penalties [for] conduct of others they have no reasonable control over.”
Some of the regulations that the complaint takes issue with are those requiring social distancing and asking customers to stay home or leave if they’re experiencing COVID symptoms.
Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
