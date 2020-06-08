LOCAL NEWS: Tri-C JazzFest Will Take Place in 2020 After All, But as a Virtual Event

One of the biggest events in Cleveland is set to take place, though not in the way it has been done in years past.

The Tri-C JazzFest is set to return for the summer after it was announced the physical festival was not going to take place this year, bringing that wonderful jazz music to music lovers and The Land.

However, it won’t be at Playhouse Square due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will instead come to fans at their own homes.

Cuyahoga Community College announced that this year’s event has turned into a two-night virtual concert, running Friday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 22. “COVID-19 may have canceled the June weekend festival, but it will not silence the music,” said Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest in a statement.

The new format will include new live performances, footage from years past, and interviews with those well-known in the jazz community.

Both nights are going to be free, but there is an option for those to “donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund.”

The entire virtual lineup will be announced on June 18.

