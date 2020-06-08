CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Tri-C JazzFest Will Take Place in 2020 After All, But as a Virtual Event

Georgie Fame In New York

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

One of the biggest events in Cleveland is set to take place, though not in the way it has been done in years past.

The Tri-C JazzFest is set to return for the summer after it was announced the physical festival was not going to take place this year, bringing that wonderful jazz music to music lovers and The Land.

However, it won’t be at Playhouse Square due to the coronavirus pandemic.  It will instead come to fans at their own homes.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Cuyahoga Community College announced that this year’s event has turned into a two-night virtual concert, running Friday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 22.

COVID-19 may have canceled the June weekend festival, but it will not silence the music,” said Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest in a statement.

The new format will include new live performances, footage from years past, and interviews with those well-known in the jazz community.

Both nights are going to be free, but there is an option for those to “donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund.”

The entire virtual lineup will be announced on June 18.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Stefano Guidi and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Michael Ochs Archives and Getty Images

Raymond Santana and Deelishis “Is Married Now” Photos & Video
ACLU SoCal&apos;s 25th Annual Luncheon
6 photos

Videos
Latest
The Pointer Sisters
R.I.P. Singer Bonnie Pointer Has Passed Away at…
 3 hours ago
06.08.20
FRANCE-POLITICS-PARTY-FAR-RIGHT
GoFundMe Has Suspended Candace Owens’ Fundraising Account, Thanks…
 3 hours ago
06.08.20
Jumpin’ The Broom! Couple Gets Married Amidst Protesters…
 3 hours ago
06.08.20
21 items
Democrats Rock Kente Cloth On Capitol Hill &…
 6 hours ago
06.08.20
Exclusives
Close