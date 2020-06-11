CLOSE
Ex-Policeman Derek Chauvin Was Trying To Get A Plea Deal For Killing George Floyd

Ex Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd while restraining him with his knee on his neck for over 8 minutes cutting off Floyd’s air supply.  Chauvin, after the video video of his actions went viral, was fired then arrested and charged with 3rd degree murder in the death of George Floyd.  Then after immediate protests a week later his charges were upgraded to 2nd degree murder carrying a punishment of up to 40 years in jail.

Now it’s being reported that Derek Chauvin was working on a plea deal, to plead guilty on federal and civil rights charges for murdering  George Floyd before the charges were upgraded.

