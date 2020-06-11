CLOSE
Co-Worker Says George Floyd and Derek Chauvin Didn’t Get Along Previously To The Killing

A co-worker at a night club in Minneapolis that both George Floyd and Derek Chauvin worked in, is now speaking out and he say’s that without a doubt in his mind Chauvin knew who Derek Floyd was and they had bumped heads at the club in the past.

According to David Penny, he worked security along with George Floyd and Derek Chauvin in the past. Penny say’s that George Floyd and Derek Chauvin didn’t get along because of how extremely aggressive Chauvin was to black/brown people in the club and that was an issue for George Floyd.

George Floyd’s family say’s that they do believe his killing by Derek Chauvin was personal.

