Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Says That #45 Was ‘Very Compassionate’ When They Met

The mom of Ahmaud Arbery had recently gave an interview on Fox News Channel to reveal that she had met with President Donald Trump.
It turned out that she found him to be “very compassionate.”
Check it out in her own words below:
Wanda Cooper-Jones also talked about being ““very, very emotional throughout the whole conference” and how #45 “showed major concern for all families. Not just one family, but for all families.”
This comes after #45 signed an executive order on police reform on June 16. There was also a private meeting that involved Black families involving those who were killed during “police violence.”
From The Grio:
The meeting was organized by civil rights attorney, S. Lee Merritt. While Arbery wasn’t slain by a police officer, one of the men charged with murder in the slaying, Gregory McMichael, was a former sheriff’s deputy.
Cooper-Jones added that #45 was “very receiving. He listened and he addressed each and every family accordingly.”
She also kept praising him as well, saying that the reform is a “start.”
Her Fox News interview was able to even get praise from you know who (and one his children) on Twitter:
Arbery was killed on Feb. 23. McMichael, along with son Travis McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan, Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of The Grio
First Picture Courtesy of Drew Angerer and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Sean Rayford and Getty Images
First and Second Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and The Grio