OHIO: Demonstration Taking Place In Front of The Residence of Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

The protest outside Mayor Ginther’s house was organized by the Black Queer & Intersectional Collective and the Columbus Freedom Coalition.
Protesters discussed several demands they have for Columbus officials, including the resignations of Mayor Ginther and Columbus Division of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, the removal of monuments considered to be racist and an end to qualified immunity.
To see the full list of demands made by the Black Queer & Intersectional Collective group, click here.
The 2018 #Juneteenth parade in Harlem. Juneteenth recognizes the day in June of 1865 when blacks in parts of the south received word that the Civil War was over and they were free from slavery. pic.twitter.com/8BYaiNvi1x