The Bijou Star Files: Trumps Newest Temper Tantrum & Ali Not Down Wit BLM!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 22, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Donald Trump Vows to Boycott the NFL in 2020 If Players Kneel for the Anthem

Donald Trump is taking a stance against the NFL. He says that if the league allows players to kneel during the anthem when the 2020 season starts up, he’ll stop watching. Read More

Small crowd at Tulsa rally infuriates Trump, report says

President Donald Trump is “furious” at the “underwhelming” crowd at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday evening, a major disappointment for what had been expected to be a raucous return to the campaign trail after three months off because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple people close to the White House. Read More

Muhammad Ali’s Son Says Dad Would Have Called Protesters ‘Devils’ While Promoting ‘All Lives Matter’

The son of late boxing legend Muhammad Ali said his dad would have disagreed with the current Black Lives Matter movement, going so far as to call the protesters “devils.” Read More

D.L. HUGHLEY PASSES OUT, COLLAPSES DURING COMEDY SET… Overnight Hospital Stay

D.L. is gonna be okay. His rep tells TMZ … he was “suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders. He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts.” Read More

D.L. Hughley Announces He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 After Passing Out On Stage

Thankfully, since the incident, D.L. quickly took to social media to let everyone know he was fine. Even poking a little fun at himself during it, see that post below: Read More

Tamar Braxton Seemingly Addresses K. Michelle’s Recent Claims About An Alleged Affair With Jermaine Dupri’s Father—“I Don’t Want To Be Apart Of Any Negativity”

In a new video Tamar Braxton seemingly responds to K. Michelle’s recent accusations that she had a prior affair with Jermaine Dupri’s father. Tamar decided to take the high road and noted in the video how she’s “in a completely different place” these days. Read More

Teyana Taylor Addresses Criticism After Guests Were Pictured Not Wearing Masks at Her Album Release Party

Teyana Taylor held a listening party for her album this past week and faced a bit of backlash after photos surfaced showing guests not wearing masks. Read More

AMC Theaters Backtracks, Will Now Require Masks Upon Reopening

AMC Theaters planned on reopening without requiring moviegoers to wear masks — but that plan has been abandoned following intense backlash. Read More

The Touching Reason Lady Gaga Gave Her Jacket to a Fan in Malibu

“I couldn’t have been more thankful to have met someone as sweet and caring and compassionate and just an overall beautiful person as her,” the fan said of Gaga’s kind gesture. Read More

RAYSHARD BROOKS WIDOW GIFTED CAR …Life Insurance, College Tuition for Kids

Some of the good people of Atlanta are pitching in to help Rayshard Brooks’ wife and kids … with some very generous and useful gifts. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT DROPS $23.5 MIL ON RESORT-LIKE PAD… Straight Cash, Homie!!!

Travis Scott’s new home looks more like a vacation destination, and one he paid all cash to get … because that’s just how the “Astronomical” rapper rolls. Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR OFFICER TO BE FIRED 1 of 3 Involved in Killing

Brett Hankison, one of the 3 Louisville cops who fired their weapons during the deadly March 13 raid at Breonna Taylor’s home … is about to be tossed off the force. Read More

Will Smith Says His Divorce To Sheree Zampino ‘Was The Worst Thing In My Adult Life, It Was The Ultimate Failure For Me’

Will Smith is opening up about his first marriage to Sheree Zampino and how their split impacted him as a dad. Read More

Kim Kardashian Credits ‘Manifestation’ For Her Current Life

Kim Kardashian-West , 39, is sharing what she believes is the reason for her current life as a wife and mom of four. Read More

Noose found in garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

An investigating is underway after a noose was found Sunday in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only black driver. Read More

Eskimo Pies to be renamed after nearly a century

The re-branding comes amid calls for removing derogatory labels, terms and references from a number of national brands. Read More

School apologizes after children are told to plan own funeral as homework

A school has been forced to apologize after it told pupils to plan their own funeral as homework during the lockdown. Read More

JUSSIE SMOLLETT ‘ATTACKER’ ABEL WANTS COPS TO RETURN HIS STUFF …Used in Alleged Attack?!?

One of Jussie Smollett’s alleged attackers wants some personal belongings back from Chicago PD … including some stuff that sounds like the exact items used that infamous night. Read More

JA RULE I’M REAL …LY DOING PRIVATE PARTIES!!! Fitty Goes to Clown Town

Ja Rule has made his services widely available to the general public — the dude’s offering up private party bookings now … something his old foe, 50 Cent, finds awfully hilarious. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD COP CHARGED IN KILLING CONFRONTED AT GROCERY STORE

J. Alexander Kueng was shopping at Cub Foods in Plymouth, Minnesota Saturday when a woman spotted him. Kueng was captured on video standing by as Derek Chauvin mercilessly put his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Read More

KOBE BRYANT LAKERS RING GIFTED TO DAD FOR SALE Expected To Fetch $250K!!

The L.A. Lakers 14k gold & diamond championship ring that Kobe Bryant gifted to his father just hit the auction block and it’s expected to bring in a QUARTER-MIL!! Read More

Fabolous Announces New Baby On The Way With Long-Term Girlfriend Emily B, “Got The Best Gift Ever For Father’s Day!”

Father’s Day came with lots of joy, pleasure, bliss, and even pregnancy announcements. Fabolous took to Instagram to share that he was expecting a baby with his long term girlfriend, Emily B. Read More

NBA Youngboy Explodes On J. Prince For Publicly Announcing That He Got Some Of NBA Youngboy’s Items Back Following A Recent Robbery—“Mind Your F**king Business”

NBA Youngboy apparently has a very interesting way of expressing his gratitude. Following a recent robbery at his home where several high-priced items were stolen, music mogul J. Prince announced that he was able to get some of the items back—and that’s when NBA Youngboy lost it. Read More

FBI Locates Woman Accused of Setting Fire to a Cop Car Using Etsy, LinkedIn, and Social Media Profiles

FBI investigators in Philly were able to identify a woman accused of setting fire to a cop car by tracking down her Etsy purchases and social media accounts — including Instagram and Vimeo. Read More

Corrections Officers of Color File Racism Probe After Being Told Not to Guard Derek Chauvin

Eight minority corrections officers in Minnesota have filed discrimination complaints with Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights after they were reportedly barred from guarding or coming into contact with Derek Chauvin. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at http://www.wzakcleveland.com