Jeff Johnson is back with three things you know. After multiple videos surface of black women being abused by black men, Jeff Johnson explains how men need to take more initiative when protecting women.
Along with that, he speaks about voting and how to promote a healthy co-parenting situation. Listen to the clip above on how to make changes to the men in your household.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Green
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Green
1. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Uzo AdubaSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. NormaniSource:WENN 4 of 20
5. LizzoSource:WENN 5 of 20
6. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. Laverne CoxSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. Viola DavisSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. Leslie JonesSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. Lupita Nyong'oSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. RihannaSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. Tiffany BooneSource:WENN 12 of 20
13. Dominique JacksonSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty 15 of 20
16. ZendayaSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Andra DaySource:WENN 17 of 20
18. Ari LennoxSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Meagan GoodSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. Solange KnowlesSource:Getty 20 of 20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Protecting Black Women [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com