Debbie Allen Hosted And Catered Raven-Symoné’s Surprise Wedding!

Our favorite auntie whipped up oysters and lobster pasta while ordering the brides a triple-berry cake from popular LA bakery, Sweet Lady Jane.

Last week, news of Raven-Symoné’s wedding came as quite the surprise!

Rocking the perfect rainbow braids for Pride Month, the 34-year-old actress and former talk show host, said “I do,” to her girlfriend Miranda Pearman-Maday.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW,” she posted to her Instagram page as the duo rocked black and white Gucci jumpsuits.

Now, a week later, we’re getting more details about her special day, which includes everybody’s favorite auntie Debbie Allen revealing that she hosted the shindig in her backyard and even catered the glorious event!

“She was trying to keep it so simple, and I said, ‘Come on, you have to have something,’” the Grey’s Anatomy star, producer and director told PEOPLE Magazine.

“She said, ‘Well, I just want oysters.’ She loves my oysters I make for her. I made her some lobster pasta and got her a triple-berry cake from Sweet Lady Jane. You only get married once…. It was a joy to do that for her.”

I bet that spread was FIYAH!

View this post on Instagram

I was the caterer for guess who’s wedding…🙏🏽💕💋

A post shared by Debbie Allen (@therealdebbieallen) on

 

Raven also told PEOPLE that for once, she wanted to share her private life with the public.

“Despite being someone who has kept my personal life private, I decided to share this moment because it’s one of the biggest and happiest of my life,” Raven-Symoné, who wore a black suit to her wedding, also told PEOPLE. “Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together, and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership.”

We love to see it! And we love that Debbie could show up for Raven in such a big way. Congrats, again, to the loving couple!

