King James Unapologetically Raises $100 Mil To Build A Media Empire

Just some kids from Akron, Ohio, LeBron James and his go back like babies and pacifiers business partner Maverick Carter have risen the bar through hard work to raise $100 million to take Spring Hill to the next level unapologetically.

If you are from Akron you are well familiar with the Spring Hill projects were LeBron James lived at one time, but today the announcement of his building of a media empire is a testament that you can take the boy from the projects and the man will turn it into a positive brand.

Keeping true to his roots when leaving high school in Akron to bigger and better things LeBron James has had continued success with his orginal band that makes one sound.   LeBron James and Maverick Carter have formed  the SpringHill Co. media company with an unapologetic agenda: a maker and distributor of all kinds of content that will give a voice to creators and consumers who’ve been pandered to, ignored, or under served.

Take a listen to LeBron James and Maverick Carter talk about their new major venture, activism, voting, business and basketball in the interview video below.

