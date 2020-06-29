The Bijou Star Files: The Epic Virtual 2020 BET Awards Show

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 29, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
First Time Awards Show Host Amanda Seales on Importance of Hosting BET Awards During ‘Uprising Against Racial Discrimination’
We’ve seen Amanda Seales do a lot of things throughout her career, but for the first time she’s hosting an awards show — the 2020 BET Awards. Read More
Here Are the 2020 BET Awards Winners
The 2020 BET Awards took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arguably better than some of the live shows. Read More
Get into the full list of winners below.
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyonce
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo — WINNER
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown — WINNER
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
BEST GROUP
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos — WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance” — WINNER
DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Future Ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
H.E.R. Ft. YG – “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale Ft. Jeremih – “On Chill”
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DaBaby — WINNER
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” — WINNER
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor — WINNER
BEST NEW ARTIST
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch — WINNER
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Cuz I Love You – Lizzo
Fever – Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album – Beyonce
I Used to Know Her – H.E.R.
Kirk – DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch — WINNER
BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Fred Hammond – “Alright”
John P. Kee Ft. Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”
Kanye West – “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin – “Just For Me” — WINNER
Pj Morton Ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”
The Clark Sisters – “Victory”
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae — WINNER
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan — WINNER
Omari Hardwick
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex Hibbert
Asanta Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin — WINNER
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
BEST MOVIE
Bad Boys For Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim — WINNER
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Ajee Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles — WINNER
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James — WINNER
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Beyonce Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” — WINNER
Ciara Ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”
Layton Greene – “I Choose”
Lizzo Ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”
Rapsody Ft. PJ Morton – “Afeni”
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
Future Ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj – “Hot Girl Summer” — WINNER
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
The Weeknd – “Heartless
Man arrested for climbing onto habitat at Cleveland Zoo
On Sunday, police arrested a man for climbing onto a leopard habitat at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Witnesses say he touched a snow leopard.
Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Film Officially Announced for Disney+ [Video]
After a messy trailer leak late Saturday night, Disney and Beyoncé have officially announced a new film ‘Black Is King,’ written, directed, and executive produced by Beyoncé. Read More
Diddy Congratulates Former Bad Boy Artist Shyne As He Runs For The House Of Representatives In Belize
It appears that congratulations are in order for former Bad Boy artist Shyne—and Diddy is the first person to publicly send good vibes his way. Shyne is currently running for a seat on the House of Representatives in his native country of Belize and Diddy showed him some major love on Instagram. Read More
Kanye West Reportedly Hires Nigerian-British Designer Mowalola Ogunlesi To Be Design Director Of His New Yeezy +Gap Partnership
Kanye West is reportedly enlisting some #BlackGirlMagic for his upcoming Gap partnership, as Mowalola Ogunlesi is said to be the design director of the upcoming line. Kanye is well-known for his ability to spot and cultivate talent, so Ogunlesi was definitely chosen because of her impressive design skills. Read More
Hulk Hogan’s Son Puts Tyga On Blast For Sliding In His Girlfriend’s DMs
Hulk Hogan’s son Nick Hogan wasn’t too pleased when he saw another man in his girlfriend’s DMs and that man just happens to be a famous rapper. Read More
Social Media Debates If ‘Knuck If You Buck’ Should Be Canceled After Finding Out That Lil Jay Is A Trump Supporter
There is no doubt that Crime Mob‘s hit single “Knuck If You Buck” is a classic and an instant party starter. That’s why when many people found out that Lil Jay, a member of the group, and the producer of the song, was a Trump supporter they were torn about if they wanted to continue to support the record. Read More
Producers Of “The Simpsons” Will No Longer Allow White Actors To Voice Characters Of Color
While the country is going through an overhaul and forcing others to recognize Black people and other people of color, it looks like some of our favorite shows are being modified, as a result Read More
Nicki Minaj Has A Message About Hate!
In order to be at the top, you will encounter a lot of haters, and nobody knows that better than Nicki Minaj and one of her fellow rappers, Tekashi 69. While Nicki and Tekashi have been breaking records and taking over charts, their collaborations have also been getting a lot of of shade. Read More
Evelyn Lozada Creates An OnlyFans Account For Her Feet
It’s starting to feel like OnlyFans is gaining more and more popularity. What started off as a new app seems like is becoming popular amongst people who… let’s say aren’t shy online. A few celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon, both Safaree and Erica Mena have been very open about having an OnlyFans account. Read More
Simone Announces She Is Hosting A Free Webinar About Finances, Law & Copyright Infringement Following The Backlash She Received About Her Book
Simone has just announced that she is hosting a free webinar for some of her fans! After receiving criticism for the rollout of her book about manifesting, she has gathered a team of experts to teach her fan base about important topics like finances, law, and copyright infringement. Read More
Kanye West & The Gap Form A New Partnership
It looks like Kanye West has reached another level in the fashion game when it comes to his Yeezy brand. On Friday, he shared a tweet to announce that his brand and the popular clothing company Gap have a new partnership. Read More
St. Louis Rapper Huey, Best Known For His Hit Single ‘Pop Lock & Drop It,’ Passes Away After Being Fatally Shot
St. Louis rapper Huey was shot and killed Thursday night just before midnight in St. Louis in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Maple Avenue in Kinloch. Read More
Mississippi House and Senate Pass Bill to Remove Confederate Emblem From State Flag
The Mississippi House and Senate voted on Sunday to pass House Bill 1796, which calls for the removal of the current state flag with its Confederate battle emblem, and the start of the process for a redesign that will be voted on later this year Read More
Cam Newton Signs with the New England Patriots for One Year
Cam Newton is a Patriot. Read More
Karen Loses Her Sh*t in a Supermarket for Being Told to Wear a Mask, Starts Throwing Food [Video]
A Texas Karen lost her cool and began throwing food in a local supermarket over the store’s mask policy. Read More
Marcia Grant, Mother Who Was Discriminated Against at Baltimore’s Ouzo Bay Restaurant, Hires Civil Rights Attorney
The Black woman who was denied entry to a Baltimore restaurant because of her son’s attire is lawyering up. Read More
Snoop Dogg Gets Called Out as a ‘Hypocrite’ for Hitting the Studio with Kanye West [Video]
Snoop Dogg became a trending topic on social media Saturday after releasing footage of a studio session with Kanye West. Read More
House Approves ‘Historic’ Legislation Granting Statehood to Washington, D.C.
Washington D.C. is one step closer to becoming the 51st state in the country. Read More
Texas Realtors Association Abandons Use of ‘Master Bedroom’ Due to Slavery Origins, Will Use ‘Primary’ Moving Forward
The Houston Association of Realtors is no longer using the word “master” to describe bedrooms and bathrooms on its Multiple Listing Service. Read More
KIM KARDASHIAN I’VE GOT A BILLION-DOLLAR BRAND!!! Inks New Deal with Investor
Kim Kardashian’s brand was just launched into another stratosphere of riches — hitting the billion-dollar mark … courtesy of a new deal with a very familiar beauty investor. Read More
DONALD TRUMP APPROVES RALLY WITH SUPPORTER SCREAMING ‘WHITE POWER’
Donald Trump loves his white supremacists, because he just gave his stamp of approval on a protest where one of his loudest supporters is screaming “white power.” Read More
NBA Players Will Have The Option To Replace Their Last Name On Their Jersey To Social Statements
The Athletic’s, Shams Charania, reports that NBA and the NBA Players Association are planning to allow the players to switch their last names on the back of their jersey to social statements, once the season resumes in July. Read More
The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at http://www.wzakcleveland.com