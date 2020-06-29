The Bijou Star Files: The Epic Virtual 2020 BET Awards Show

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 29, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

First Time Awards Show Host Amanda Seales on Importance of Hosting BET Awards During ‘Uprising Against Racial Discrimination’

We’ve seen Amanda Seales do a lot of things throughout her career, but for the first time she’s hosting an awards show — the 2020 BET Awards. Read More

Here Are the 2020 BET Awards Winners

The 2020 BET Awards took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arguably better than some of the live shows. Read More

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyonce

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo — WINNER

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown — WINNER

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos — WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance” — WINNER

DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Future Ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. Ft. YG – “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale Ft. Jeremih – “On Chill”

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby — WINNER

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled Ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” — WINNER

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor — WINNER

BEST NEW ARTIST

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch — WINNER

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo

Fever – Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album – Beyonce

I Used to Know Her – H.E.R.

Kirk – DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch — WINNER

BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Fred Hammond – “Alright”

John P. Kee Ft. Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”

Kanye West – “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin – “Just For Me” — WINNER

Pj Morton Ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”

The Clark Sisters – “Victory”

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae — WINNER

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan — WINNER

Omari Hardwick

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex Hibbert

Asanta Blackk

Jahi Di’Allo Winston

Marsai Martin — WINNER

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

BEST MOVIE

Bad Boys For Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim — WINNER

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Ajee Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles — WINNER

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James — WINNER

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

BET HER AWARD

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Beyonce Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – “Brown Skin Girl” — WINNER

Ciara Ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”

Layton Greene – “I Choose”

Lizzo Ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Rapsody Ft. PJ Morton – “Afeni”

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Chris Brown Ft. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Future Ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj – “Hot Girl Summer” — WINNER

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Heartless

Man arrested for climbing onto habitat at Cleveland Zoo

On Sunday, police arrested a man for climbing onto a leopard habitat at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Witnesses say he touched a snow leopard.

Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Film Officially Announced for Disney+ [Video]

After a messy trailer leak late Saturday night, Disney and Beyoncé have officially announced a new film ‘Black Is King,’ written, directed, and executive produced by Beyoncé. Read More

Diddy Congratulates Former Bad Boy Artist Shyne As He Runs For The House Of Representatives In Belize

It appears that congratulations are in order for former Bad Boy artist Shyne—and Diddy is the first person to publicly send good vibes his way. Shyne is currently running for a seat on the House of Representatives in his native country of Belize and Diddy showed him some major love on Instagram. Read More

Kanye West Reportedly Hires Nigerian-British Designer Mowalola Ogunlesi To Be Design Director Of His New Yeezy +Gap Partnership

Kanye West is reportedly enlisting some #BlackGirlMagic for his upcoming Gap partnership, as Mowalola Ogunlesi is said to be the design director of the upcoming line. Kanye is well-known for his ability to spot and cultivate talent, so Ogunlesi was definitely chosen because of her impressive design skills. Read More

Hulk Hogan’s Son Puts Tyga On Blast For Sliding In His Girlfriend’s DMs

Hulk Hogan’s son Nick Hogan wasn’t too pleased when he saw another man in his girlfriend’s DMs and that man just happens to be a famous rapper. Read More

Social Media Debates If ‘Knuck If You Buck’ Should Be Canceled After Finding Out That Lil Jay Is A Trump Supporter

There is no doubt that Crime Mob‘s hit single “Knuck If You Buck” is a classic and an instant party starter. That’s why when many people found out that Lil Jay, a member of the group, and the producer of the song, was a Trump supporter they were torn about if they wanted to continue to support the record. Read More

Producers Of “The Simpsons” Will No Longer Allow White Actors To Voice Characters Of Color

While the country is going through an overhaul and forcing others to recognize Black people and other people of color, it looks like some of our favorite shows are being modified, as a result Read More

Nicki Minaj Has A Message About Hate!

In order to be at the top, you will encounter a lot of haters, and nobody knows that better than Nicki Minaj and one of her fellow rappers, Tekashi 69. While Nicki and Tekashi have been breaking records and taking over charts, their collaborations have also been getting a lot of of shade. Read More

Evelyn Lozada Creates An OnlyFans Account For Her Feet

It’s starting to feel like OnlyFans is gaining more and more popularity. What started off as a new app seems like is becoming popular amongst people who… let’s say aren’t shy online. A few celebrities have jumped on the bandwagon, both Safaree and Erica Mena have been very open about having an OnlyFans account. Read More

Simone Announces She Is Hosting A Free Webinar About Finances, Law & Copyright Infringement Following The Backlash She Received About Her Book

Simone has just announced that she is hosting a free webinar for some of her fans! After receiving criticism for the rollout of her book about manifesting, she has gathered a team of experts to teach her fan base about important topics like finances, law, and copyright infringement. Read More

Kanye West & The Gap Form A New Partnership

It looks like Kanye West has reached another level in the fashion game when it comes to his Yeezy brand. On Friday, he shared a tweet to announce that his brand and the popular clothing company Gap have a new partnership. Read More

St. Louis Rapper Huey, Best Known For His Hit Single ‘Pop Lock & Drop It,’ Passes Away After Being Fatally Shot

St. Louis rapper Huey was shot and killed Thursday night just before midnight in St. Louis in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Maple Avenue in Kinloch. Read More

Mississippi House and Senate Pass Bill to Remove Confederate Emblem From State Flag

The Mississippi House and Senate voted on Sunday to pass House Bill 1796, which calls for the removal of the current state flag with its Confederate battle emblem, and the start of the process for a redesign that will be voted on later this year Read More

Cam Newton Signs with the New England Patriots for One Year

Cam Newton is a Patriot. Read More

Karen Loses Her Sh*t in a Supermarket for Being Told to Wear a Mask, Starts Throwing Food [Video]

A Texas Karen lost her cool and began throwing food in a local supermarket over the store’s mask policy. Read More

Marcia Grant, Mother Who Was Discriminated Against at Baltimore’s Ouzo Bay Restaurant, Hires Civil Rights Attorney

The Black woman who was denied entry to a Baltimore restaurant because of her son’s attire is lawyering up. Read More

Snoop Dogg Gets Called Out as a ‘Hypocrite’ for Hitting the Studio with Kanye West [Video]

Snoop Dogg became a trending topic on social media Saturday after releasing footage of a studio session with Kanye West. Read More

House Approves ‘Historic’ Legislation Granting Statehood to Washington, D.C.

Washington D.C. is one step closer to becoming the 51st state in the country. Read More

Texas Realtors Association Abandons Use of ‘Master Bedroom’ Due to Slavery Origins, Will Use ‘Primary’ Moving Forward

The Houston Association of Realtors is no longer using the word “master” to describe bedrooms and bathrooms on its Multiple Listing Service. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN I’VE GOT A BILLION-DOLLAR BRAND!!! Inks New Deal with Investor

Kim Kardashian’s brand was just launched into another stratosphere of riches — hitting the billion-dollar mark … courtesy of a new deal with a very familiar beauty investor. Read More

DONALD TRUMP APPROVES RALLY WITH SUPPORTER SCREAMING ‘WHITE POWER’

Donald Trump loves his white supremacists, because he just gave his stamp of approval on a protest where one of his loudest supporters is screaming “white power.” Read More

NBA Players Will Have The Option To Replace Their Last Name On Their Jersey To Social Statements

The Athletic’s, Shams Charania, reports that NBA and the NBA Players Association are planning to allow the players to switch their last names on the back of their jersey to social statements, once the season resumes in July.⁣ Read More

