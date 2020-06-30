CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Outbreak Has Been Established at Put-In-Bay in Ohio

Tourist riding golf carts at Put-In-Bay Village, South Bass Island, Ohio, USA

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

There is now a coronavirus outbreak at one of the islands on Lake Erie in Ohio.

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, what is also known as COVID-19 has been determined at Put-In-Bay.

Seven people, who have been to the village on South Bass Island between June 17 and 21, have now been “tested positive.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Health officials said these individuals visited the Commodore Hotel, The Mist and Mr. Ed’s.

Leaders from both Toledo-Lucas County and the Ottawa County Health Department are advising people who were at those bars and restaurants between June 17-21 to watch for symptoms and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Anyone who has been to Put-In-Bay during that period should get tested right away.

Among the coronavirus include shortness of breath, headache, and loss of taste or smell.  Even if you don’t have any symptoms, you should still be able to request a test.

If there are those who visited those particular businesses during that period in June, please “contact their local health department.”

 

