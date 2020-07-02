WNBA Star Gives Up Her Season To Help Overturn A Wrongfully Convicted Man [VIDEO]

Now this is how God works!! While WNBA star Maya Moore was doing prison ministry, she met a man that it was placed on her to help not only through prayer but by acts. So when her job as a professional basketball player got in the way of the truth being brought to light, she stepped away from her career, a blessing, to a wrongfully convicted Jonathan Irons who had already served 20 years of a 50 year sentence, that he will never forget.

Jonathan Irons at 16 years old was arrested for the nonfatal shooting of a white homeowner during a burglary, despite the fact that no DNA, fingerprints, footprints or any physical evidence ever linked him to the crime.

Jonathan Irons speaking about this whole ordeal and the blessings that Maya Moore was to him:

“I feel like I can live life now. I’m free, I’m blessed, I just want to live my life worthy of God’s help and influence,” “I thank everybody who supported me- Maya and her family.”

