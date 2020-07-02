R.I.P. News Anchor and ’20/20′ Co-Host Hugh Downs Has Passed Away at Age 99

One of the most recognizable faces and names in broadcast news is now gone.

Hugh Downs, best known for co-hosting the ABC News magazine show ’20/20′ over two decades, has recently passed away at the age of 99.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The Downs family says Hugh died peacefully on Wednesday at his Scottsdale, Arizona home and was surrounded by family.

Downs is a Northeast Ohio native as he was born on Feb. 14, 1921 in Akron.

His career is a lengthy and versatile one as he hosted both news, entertainment, and game shows:

Notably, Downs was a co-host on NBC’s Today from 1962-1971, later he hosted 20/20 on ABC from 1978-1999 and announced for Tonight Starring Jack Paar.

Many younger viewers will also remember seeing Downs with Barbara Walters in the 1990’s on ’20/20′ as it came on Friday nights right after all of ABC’s “TGIF” sitcoms, like this video below:

Now matter how old you were, you would never forget someone as recognizable as Hugh Downs.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of ABC15 Phoenix and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Walt Disney Television Photo Archives and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of ABC News and YouTube