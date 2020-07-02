CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Daughter of #45’s Counselor Kellyanne Conway Fully Supports Black Lives Matter, But Not You Know Who!

President Donald J. Trump

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

This must make some interesting conversations at the dinner table or in the living room for the Conway family.

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway, who serves as the White House counselor along with fully supporting President Donald Trump, has come out against #45 in a series of TikTok videos.  Claudia is also a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

It appears that mother and daughter don’t share the same political views, and now those videos are exploding all over social media.

From EURweb:

After New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz tweeted about Claudia’s videos Monday night, her profile was flooded with views and she suddenly has over 40,000 followers. She used one of her latest posts to say, “While I have everyone’s attention, let’s push for the arrest of the perpetrators of Breonna Taylor.”

Here’s one of Claudia’s videos below:

@claudiamconway

say her name. make those calls. sign those petitions. make sure the louisville police KNOW we want justice for bre. visit my instagram for more. 🖤

♬ original sound – shortfakeblonde

As for #45, whom Kellyanne frequently defends in one interview after another on different national news outlets, Claudia does not like the U.S. President at all.  In one TikTok video, she said that “I don’t support the p**sy-grabbing president. Period. Piece of s–t. Period.”

Claudia views her mom’s support of #45 as “internalized misogyny.”

Here are some more of Claudia’s TikTok videos:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of MANDEL NGAN, Getty Images, and EURweb

Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of TikTok and EURweb

Second through Fourth Video, Third and Fourth Picture, and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

Donald Trump Tweets About Coronavirus & Throws Shade At Obama
2 photos

Videos
Latest
us-politics-health-virus
The Daughter of #45’s Counselor Kellyanne Conway Fully…
 12 mins ago
07.02.20
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - August 17, 2018
Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Back Together?
 45 mins ago
07.02.20
ABC News Correspondent Hugh Downs Promotional Photo
R.I.P. News Anchor and ’20/20′ Co-Host Hugh Downs…
 3 hours ago
07.02.20
Maya Moore Visiting ESPN
WNBA Star Gives Up Her Season To Help…
 3 hours ago
07.02.20
Exclusives
Close