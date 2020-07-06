The Bijou Star Files: Police Are Looking For ‘BLM’ Mural Vandals

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 6, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Cleveland mayor mandates face masks in public amid coronavirus surge

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson on Friday signed an order mandating people wear face masks in public spaces to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Read More

Trump Supporters Paint Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ Street Mural, Now Wanted By Police [Video]

Two Trump supporters decided to paint over the ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural the city approved, and now they’re wanted by police. Read More

Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals She Will Be Bringing Herself To The Red Table Following August Alsina’s Claims Of Their Past Relationship

Fans have been speculating if there was a romantic relationship happening between Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina for some time now, and after August’s most recent interview, it looks like Jada might be ready to speak on the alleged relationship! Read More

August Alsina Says “No One Was Side Swiped By Any Conversation–Everyone Got Courtesy Calls In Advance”

While, this Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina tea just keeps on flowing over. In a recent interview, August Alsina alleged that he and Jada Pinkett Smith were involved in a romantic relationship–claiming they had Will Smith’s blessing. Read More

Fans Speculate That Tisha Campbell Was Throwing Subliminals At The Jada Pinkett Smith & August Alsina Allegations With Her Instagram Posts—“The Truth Always Comes Out”

Some people seem to think that Tisha Campbell was throwing subs at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith following the August Alsina allegations with her recent post on social media. You may remember that Tisha Campbell’s ex-husband Duane Martin and Will Smith are best friends—and they all have a very long history together. Read More

21 Savage Launches Online Financial Literacy Program For The Youth

Initially created in 2018, 21 Savage’s Bank Account program will team up with the mobile banking service, offering free online resources for the youth to make and save money. “I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” he said in a statement. Read More

Walmart To Transform Store Parking Lots Into Drive-In Movie Theaters This Summer

The coronavirus may have suspended the traditional movie-going experience as theaters continue to be closed—but Walmart is officially coming to the rescue to save the summer. According to new reports, Walmart is set to transform its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters at hundreds of locations across the country this summer. Read More

The NBA To Honor Kobe Bryant With A ‘Mamba Forever Edition’ Of 2K21

The NBA is honoring Kobe Bryant in another big way, making him the cover athlete for the 2021 edition of it’s most popular video game. Read More

This Mom Quit Her Job To Train Her Son Full Time, He’s Now A World Ranked Professional Boxer

We came across a video of a mom training her son and initially wanted to share, but after speaking with him we realized there’s a beautiful story behind the video! Read More

Who Asked for This? NFL Will Reportedly Play Black National Anthem at Week 1 Games

The NFL is going to give Colin Kaepernick his job back pander to Black people by playing not only the National Anthem, but also ‘Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing’ — commonly known as the Black National Anthem. Read More

Phaedra Parks Talks About Directing Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral, Says It Was an ‘Honor’

Phaedra Parks says it was an ‘honor’ to direct Rayshard Brooks’ funeral. Read More

Michigan Man Quits Amazon Delivery Driver Job Mid-Shift, Abandons Van and Packages

22-year-old Derick Lancaster was mid-shift as an Amazon delivery driver when he decided he had enough. Read More

‘Strahan, Sara, and Keke’ Canceled by ABC

‘Strahan, Sara, and Keke’ had a good run — but the show has been reportedly canceled by ABC. Read More

89-Year-Old Formula 1 Billionaire Bernie Ecclestone Welcomes Son with Wife Fabiana

Formula 1 racing billionaire Bernie Ecclestone is a new dad again. The 89-year-old welcomed a son with wife Fabiana Flosi, 65 years after he welcomed his last child. Read More

LEBRON JAMES ROOKIE CARD AUCTION CRACKS $1 MILLION… Could Break $2 Mil

An ultra-rare signed LeBron James rookie card — featuring a piece of his game-worn jersey — just passed the $1 MILLION mark at auction … and experts say the number could DOUBLE before it’s over. Read More

NUDIST RESORTS CLOTHES OFF, BUT MASKS ON!!! Naked Anger Bubbles Up

The face mask controversy is officially everywhere, because even nudist resorts are requiring guests to cover up — a decision that’s chapping some bare asses. Read More

Alabama Students Are Going to “COVID Parties” To See Who Gets Infected

Whew, if donkey of the day were a person, it would be each individual going to the Alabama “who can catch COVID-19” theme parties to intentionally spread the virus. Read More

6-Year-Old Kicked Out Of Daycare For Wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirt

Chile, a 6-year-old was reportedly kicked out of daycare for wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt. Read More

Kanye West Announces He’s Running For President–“2020 Vision”

On Saturday night, Kanye West sent Twitter into a frenzy, after he announced he was running for president. In a tweet, the rapper wrote, Read More

Soulja Boy’s Ex-Girlfriend Requests $2M Default Judgement Because He Did Not Respond To The Initial Battery Lawsuit

Back in January, we reported that Soulja Boy was sued for allegedly pistol whipping a woman. Now, the alleged victim Kayla Myers is asking the judge for a $2 million default judgment because he hasn’t responded to the initial lawsuit. Read More

Trump-connected lobbyists reap windfall in COVID-19 boom

Forty lobbyists with ties to President Trump have helped clients secure more than $10 billion in federal coronavirus aid. Read More

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Is Reportedly Prepared to Out ‘Big Names’ to Help Her Case

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime friend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly prepared to talk and is willing to start “naming some big names” in an attempt to save herself following her arrest on multiple charges. Read More

Ebony Magazine Announces Removal of CEO Willard Jackson Jr. Following Investigation of Transactions

Essence magazine isn’t the only Black publication undergoing a change in leadership. Just days after it was announced that four Essence executives stepped down amid allegations of sustaining a toxic work culture, sexual harassment, and more, Ebony announced that CEO Willard Jackson Jr. is out. Read More

Taraji P. Henson Takes Stand Against ‘Strong Black Woman’ Praise: ‘It Dehumanizes Us’

Henson thinks these phrases are dangerous because they belittle Black women’s pain and suggest they can get over anything, including even the murders of their loved ones in the streets. Read More

