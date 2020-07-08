CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
Disney World to Reopen Despite Florida Coronavirus Surge

Disney World is about to reopen very soon and employee’s are not happy about it. Disney said Tuesday (July 7th) that it still plans to reopen Disney World from its coronavirus shutdown this coming Saturday to a limited number of guests, despite the surge in cases of the virus in Florida.

According to Reuters, some Disney World workers have signed a petition asking that the reopening be delayed because of what’s happening in Florida, where coronavirus cases have soared in the last month. Disney’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pamela Hymel, said in a statement yesterday that new policies that have been put in place for Disney World, including temperature checks, required face masks, and extra cleaning, will allow guests to visit the theme park “responsibly.” Disney closed down in theme parks in March because of the pandemic.

Do you think Disney is reopening too soon? For more information, click here.

