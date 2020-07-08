Great Places for a Date During the Pandemic!

Dating during a pandemic isn’t the easiest thing to do, but for those who are managing it, or are looking forward to it, here are some of the most: underrated place for a date during the pandemic?”

Aquariums are awesome and you can still practice social distancing.

A good local breakfast spot. If they’re willing to meet you at 8 in the morning, you know they’re into you.

Mini golf. It’s fun, lasts an appropriate amount of time, and no one is good at it. You can tell if your date is competitive, easy-going, and/or funny.

A used bookstore. It gives you a real feel for what sorts of things they are interested in, and you can pick one book for each other to read.

Sitting in the trunk of your car or the bed of your pick up trick with your date while sipping on 7-11 slushies at night while you’re both looking at the stars

Botanical gardens, especially if you memorize some interesting facts about some of the plants. Bonus points if you pack a picnic basket.

A toy store. “Help me with a birthday present for my niece” is a great excuse for a date. Playing with toys can be a lot of fun.

Farmers market, best spot. You’re not stuck face to face with them, there are a ton of interesting things to talk about, and you’ll know what type of eating habits they have.

