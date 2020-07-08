CLOSE
Florida Man Lashes Out at Older Woman and Another Man Over Mask Wearing at a Costco

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

A man has been caught on video at a Fort Myers, Florida Costco yelling at an elderly woman after she questioned him on appearing without a mask or face covering and not following safety procedures.

The argument took place on June 27.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Costco rules say you have to wear a face covering at all times inside its stores – a rule that applies to both employees and shoppers.

The person who recorded the incident told WINK news that an elderly woman inside the store asked the man to put on a mask.

Soon, he was yelling at and badgering the woman before he took his rage against the man who was recording the footage.

The video has costed the anti-masker his employment over at Ted Todd Insurance in Bonita Springs, Florida.  They took to Twitter to let the public know he is no longer with the organization.

Here is part of that video below:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WINK-TV Fort Myers and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Education Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Nicholas Kamm and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WBBH-TV Fort Myers

