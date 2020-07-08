Florida Man Lashes Out at Older Woman and Another Man Over Mask Wearing at a Costco

A man has been caught on video at a Fort Myers, Florida Costco yelling at an elderly woman after she questioned him on appearing without a mask or face covering and not following safety procedures.

The argument took place on June 27.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Costco rules say you have to wear a face covering at all times inside its stores – a rule that applies to both employees and shoppers. The person who recorded the incident told WINK news that an elderly woman inside the store asked the man to put on a mask.

Soon, he was yelling at and badgering the woman before he took his rage against the man who was recording the footage.

The video has costed the anti-masker his employment over at Ted Todd Insurance in Bonita Springs, Florida. They took to Twitter to let the public know he is no longer with the organization.

Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. Their behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated. — Ted Todd Insurance (@TedToddAgency) July 7, 2020

Threatening behavior and intimidation go against our core mission to be trusted advisors in our community. We are also committed to immediately reviewing our internal existing culture at TTI. We ask that further feedback be sent to HR@tedtoddinsurance.com

Charley Todd

CEO — Ted Todd Insurance (@TedToddAgency) July 7, 2020

Here is part of that video below:

