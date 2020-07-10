The Bijou Star Files: Trump Gets BLM Mural While Melania’s Statue Burns

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 10, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

BLACK LIVES MATTER MURAL COMPLETED AT TRUMP TOWER

President Trump has “Black Lives Matter” all up in his face, metaphorically, as another giant yellow street mural is being completed outside Trump Tower on NYC’s Fifth Avenue. Read More

A statue of Melania Trump near her hometown in Slovenia was torched over the weekend … and the charred aftermath has now been removed.

The life-size wooden statue near Sevnica was set on fire on July 4, as the First Family celebrated Independence Day in the U.S. … according to the American artist who commissioned the statue, Brad Downey. Read More

The good, the bad, the (very) ugly: The history of the original Cleveland Spiders

As fans continue to debate the possibility of a new name for the Indians, a front-runner has emerged among the contenders. Read More

50 Cent Throws Chair at Familiar Foe During Heated Exchange at a New Jersey Restaurant [Video]

50 Cent apparently ran into a former instigator while out eating with a woman in New Jersey and the confrontation resulted in a chair-throwing brawl. Read More

Five Arrested in Connection to the Murder of Pop Smoke

Five individuals have been arrested in connection to rapper Pop Smoke’s murder. Read More

Cleveland Clinic study: Rise in broken-heart syndrome caused by increased stress of coronavirus pandemic

Cleveland Clinic cardiologists have seen a notable increase in cases of broken-heart syndrome during the coronavirus pandemic, indicating the psychological and emotional stress of the crisis is adversely affecting physical health. Read More

United Airlines to lay off hundreds of employees at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this fall

United Airlines is planning to lay off as many as 450 employees at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport this fall, a result of the dramatic drop in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Ohioans can now get 20 more weeks of unemployment benefits: What you need to know

Ohio recently announced that if people thrown out of work by the coronavirus exhaust their first 39 weeks of unemployment benefits, they can get up to an additional 20 weeks of federal benefits. Read More

RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Says White Peers in Hollywood Get Paid ‘1000% More’ Than She Does [Video]

Garcelle Beauvais opened about the inequality she has faced as a Black woman in Hollywood. Read More

Karen Calls Police on Black Man Waiting on Son Outside His Own House [Video]

A white woman has been filmed calling the police on a Black man… for sitting outside his own house. Read More

Mariah Carey to Release ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’ Memoir in September + Audiobook with ‘Special Musical Components’

Mariah Carey is finally preparing to release her highly-anticipated memoir. Read More

Ft. Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione Removed From Office

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has removed Rick Maglione from the chief position and replaced him with an interim chief. Read More

TIKTOK INFLUENCERS TERRIFIED OF POTENTIAL BAN …Looking for ‘Real Jobs’

TikTok influencers are dusting off their resumes because of President Trump — they’re terrified he’s about to ban the app, and force them to find J-O-Bs outside social media. Read More

Erykah Badu Doesn’t Want Her Lady Parts Compared To Jada Pinkett Smith’s Amidst Rumored Affair W/ August Alsina: How I Get In It?!

Erykah Badu has made it clear that she doesn’t want her love life to be compared to anyone else’s. Recently the 49-year-old entertainer responded to a fan on Twitter who shared a meme grouping Erykah Badu’s past relationships with Jada Pinkett Smith’s rumored relationship with singer August Alsina. Read More

Evelyn Lozada Prefers To Be In Relationships, Nick Cannon Says ‘Men Don’t Subscribe To Monogamy, They Feel It’s Not In Their DNA’

Reality star Evelyn Lozada, 44, and TV personality Nick Cannon, 39, have both had their fair share of public relationships, but they have different perspectives on what they’re looking for. Read More

