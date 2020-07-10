CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trump Gets A Reminder That Black Lives Matter With A Mural at Trump Towers

us-politics-racism

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Donald Trump’s handling of the Black Lives Matter Movement has been to pretend that the movement doesn’t exist, but yesterday in Midtown Manhattan in New York, Donald Trump was given something to help him remember that Black Lives DO Matter, for every time he visits and/or he looks out the window of his beloved Trump Towers, a Black Lives Matter Mural.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Mayor Bill de Blasio gave the okay to do it, so city workers started painting the large black and yellow words ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the street in front of Trump Towers that sits on Fifth Avenue.  And the city workers were not the only ones out there painting the Mayor himself who says he is committed to the meaning of the message as well as the Reverend Al Sharpton strapped on their masks and grabbed a brush to help paint the mural.

Who does the Trumpster feel about the large mural in front of Trump Towers?  He feels the Black Lives Matter mural  will “denigrating” the area.

denigrating:  to speak damagingly of; criticize in a derogatory manner; sully; defame; to treat or represent as lacking in value or importance; belittle; disparage; to make black; blacken

Is that what the president thinks about Black Lives?

see the video below

BLM Bae: 10 Times Bubba Wallace Was A Whole NASCAR Snack
10 photos
Black Twitter Laughs With Glee As Rudy Giuliani Is Terrified By Black Lives Matter
10 photos
Kente Cloth And Feet-Washing: A Gallery Of White People Doing The Most Amid Black Lives Matter Protests
8 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Al Sharpton , Black Lives Matter Mural , donald trump , Trump Towers

Videos
Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms August Alsina Relationship: “I…
 1 hour ago
07.10.20
us-politics-racism
Trump Gets A Reminder That Black Lives Matter…
 2 hours ago
07.10.20
Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta
Naya Rivera of ‘Glee’ Has Vanished and Is…
 23 hours ago
07.09.20
Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards…
 1 day ago
07.09.20
Exclusives
Close