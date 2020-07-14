The Bijou Star Files: Tory Lanez & Megan Three Stallion Need Reality Hour !!

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 14, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

TORY LANEZ ARRESTED ON GUN CHARGE …Ends Night Out with Meg Thee Stallion

We’ve learned police have listed Megan as a “victim” in the incident. She was taken to a hospital immediately after Tory was arrested, and treated for the wounds to her foot. Read More

Akron City Council unanimously passes law requiring face coverings throughout the city

The City of Akron has now joined a growing list of Ohio cities requiring face coverings throughout the city amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

NAYA RIVERA Dead at 33 …SHERIFF SAYS NO SIGN OF FOUL PLAY OR SUICIDE

Sheriff Bill Ayub says they’re confident the body discovered in Lake Piru today is Naya Rivera, and there’s nothing to indicate any foul play took place or she died by suicide … this was simply a tragic accidental drowning death. Read More

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning

The ‘Glee’ star’s 4-year-old son told investigators she boosted him onto their rented boat before he looked back and watched her disappear. Read More

JENNIFER LOPEZ, A-ROD TAKE ANOTHER SWING AT BUYING METS… With NFL, NBA Stars!!!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez didn’t just walk away after their first attempt to buy the NY Mets fell flat — they came back with a squad of rich NFL and NBA players … and now they’re back in the game! Read More

POP SMOKE Alleged Murderers Charged… DEATH PENALTY ON THE TABLE

The 2 men and 2 teens who allegedly killed Pop Smoke have been slapped with murder charges, and while the death penalty is in play … prosecutors haven’t decided yet to seek it. Read More

BLACK LIVES MATTER D.A. INVESTIGATING AFTER COP PUTS KNEE ON MAN’S NECK …Surveillance Footage Released

Allentown PD says this all began when APD officers observed a male outside a hospital who was vomiting and staggering on the street. They say the erratic behavior resulted in cops and hospital staff interacting with the individual, who began to yell, scream and spit at officers and hospital staff. Read More

RUSSELL WESTBROOK TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 ‘Take This Virus Seriously’

NBA superstar Russell Westbrook says he has COVID-19 … and now, the 31-year-old is urging everybody to take the pandemic seriously and “mask up!” Read More

‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested After Wife Runs to Gas Station for Help Claiming He Beat Her for Hours

We’ve learned Bryshere was arrested early Monday morning in Goodyear, just outside Phoenix, after a standoff with a SWAT team and crisis negotiators, and he allegedly beat the hell outta his wife … according to cops. Read More

ACTIVIST BAKARI SELLERS CHOOSING BLACK DOCTORS SAVED MY WIFE …Systemic Racism is in Health Care Too

Bakari Sellers says bias in the health care system forced his family to make a critical decision — one he believes helped save his wife’s life hours after she had their twins. Read More

ALASKA AIRLINES PASSENGER THREATENS TO KILL EVERYONE ON PLANE Forces Emergency Landing

A passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight threatened to kill everyone onboard in the name of Jesus … and the horrifying outburst was caught on camera. Read More

VELMA IN ‘SCOOBY-DOO’ JAMES GUNN WANTED HER ‘EXPLICITLY GAY’… Claims Studio Blocked It

“Scooby-Doo” sleuth Velma is a lesbian — at least according to writer/director James Gunn, who says she was definitely gay in his initial 2002 movie script. Read More

Zindzi Mandela, Daughter Of Nelson Mandela, Has Passed Away At The Age Of 59

It is with heavy hearts that we report on the passing of South Africa’s Ambassador to Denmark and daughter of Nelson Mandela, Zindzi Mandela. Read More

Cleveland named the most stressed city in America in 2020, according to WalletHub study

The study revealed that Cleveland has the highest divorce rate and the second highest poverty rate in the nation. Read More

Billboard Changes Rules, Merch and Ticket Bundles Will No Longer Count in Billboard Chart Tallies

Billboard is making some changes as to how sales for the Billboard 200, Hot 100, and the rest of its charts are counted now that it’s clear artists are gaming the stats. Read More

Arkansas Cop Fatally Shot Fellow Officer Outside His Home After Threatening to Shoot Protesters ‘Through the Door’

33-year-old Calvin Salyer, a former police office, surrendered to the Arkansas State Police last week for the fatal shooting of fellow officer, Scott Hutton. Read More

Princess Love Files for Dismissal of Her Divorce From Ray J

Princess filed a request to dismiss her divorce from Ray J on July 6, according to court documents. Read More

Tamera Mowry Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Real’

Tamera Mowry announced she will not be returning to the show after six seasons. Read More

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ Wife Demands Mayor Take Down Black Lives Matter Banner

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas demanded that the mayor of their town take down a Black Lives Matter banner. Read More

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti and Team ROC Sue Mississippi Prisons Over Lack of Coronavirus Protection For Inmates

Jay-Z, Yo Gotti, and Team ROC are suing Mississippi prisons over the health conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Rick Ross Defends August Alsina, Says He Should Name Next Album ‘Entanglement’

Now, Maybach Music Group CEO, Rick Ross (real name William Leonard Roberts II), is coming to his defense amidst his ongoing drama with Jada Pinkett-Smith, 48, and her husband Will Smith, 51. The 44-year-old rapper took to social media to advocate for August Alsina being a talented singer. Read More

