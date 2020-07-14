CLOSE
National
HomeNational

‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March Against Police Brutality To Descend On Washington

Civil rights leaders have planned a "Commitment March" in Washington, D.C., for a national protest of police brutality on the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic "I Have A Dream Speech."

The current nationwide protests against racism, police violence and what is oftentimes the deadly combination of both will continue in a major way next month with a demonstration in Washington to demand law enforcement “get your knee off our necks!” While that quote is the tagline for what organizers have called a Commitment March on Washington, it is also both a reference to George Floyd‘s police killing in Minneapolis on Memorial Day as well as a metaphorical acknowledgment of how law enforcement polices Black communities.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

The “Get Off Our Necks” Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include the Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump along with families of police brutality victims, labor leaders, clergy, activists and civil rights advocates, according to a press release sent Tuesday by the National Action Network. The event was scheduled to take place on the 57th anniversary of the legendary March on Washington when the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream Speech.”

The families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Eric Garner are among those expected to participate and speak during the “Get Off Our Necks” Commitment March next month. Floyd was killed by a police officer who used his knee to apply deadly pressure to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine straight minutes.

“This March on Washington shows our commitment to fighting for the oppressed, the marginalized, the neglected people of this country,” Sharpton said in a brief statement. “We are tired of the mistreatment and the violence that we, as Black Americans, have been subjected to for hundreds of years. Like those who marched before us, we are standing up and telling the police, telling lawmakers, telling the people and systems that have kept us down for years, ‘get your knee off our necks’.”

King III said he was working to continue the efforts his father began decades ago.

“We are in the midst of the largest civil and human rights movement in history. Now is the time and this is the generation that can realize the dream my father spoke of 57 years ago,” he said in a statement. “Black Americans are still bearing the same hardships my father worked to eradicate, and the only way we can hope to see the future he dreamt of is by continuing the peaceful and radical work he began years ago.”

People interested in attending have been encouraged to register online in advance by clicking here.

SEE ALSO:

Black Protesters Arrested By NYPD Were Charged With Felony More Than White Demonstrators, Data Shows

Bodycam Transcript Shows George Floyd Cop Was Extra Hostile From The Start

Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It's been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd's death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that's infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation's capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It's forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It's also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having "BLACK LIVES MATTER" painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March Against Police Brutality To Descend On Washington  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
9 items
10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With…
 6 hours ago
07.14.20
Tory Lanez Arrested On Gun Charge Following Police…
 16 hours ago
07.14.20
15 items
Rest In Peace: Here’s A Look At Naya…
 22 hours ago
07.13.20
Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta
Body Found at Lake Piru in California is…
 23 hours ago
07.13.20
Exclusives
Close