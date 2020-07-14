Kanye West Not Doing Very Well in Presidental Race Poll

It looks like most of America is not feeling the idea of having Kanye West as the next President of the United States.

After Elon Musk appears to back off from embracing West as a candidate, along with Chance The Rapper saying it is unlikely that he would win despite supporting his run, Ye is trailing badly in one of the Presidential Race polls for this year’s election.

In other words, very few people are looking to vote for West as President.

According to Redfield & Wilton Strategies, Ye is far behind Democratic challenger, and former Vice President, Joe Biden (who is at 48 percent) and current President Donald Trump (39 percent).

So how exactly did Ye do in this study?

From Uproxx:

West did not fare well in the poll, earning only two percent of the votes. 2,000 registered voters in the United States were polled, meaning that Kanye earned the support of about 40 respondents. That ties Kanye with Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.

National Poll:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1% When @kanyewest included in the poll:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 13, 2020

It’s safe to say that West is not really impacting the race on a whole.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx