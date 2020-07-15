The Bijou Star Files: COVID-19 Vaccine & Porsha Williams Got Arrested !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 14, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

1st COVID-19 vaccine in US boosted immune systems; headed to final test stage

A 30,000-person study will prove whether the shots really are strong enough to protect against the coronavirus. Read More

Porsha Williams and Yandy Smith Arrested in Louisville for Protesting in the Name of Breonna Taylor

Porsha Williams and Yandy Smith were down in Louisville protesting in the name of Breonna Taylor and got themselves arrested. Read More

Naya Rivera’s Autopsy Confirms Drowning, Shows No Signs of Drugs or Alcohol at Time of Death

Naya Rivera’s autopsy is now complete and officials have confirmed she died by drowning. Read More

‘Glee’ Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan to Establish College Fund for Naya Rivera’s Son Josey

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan — the brains behind ‘Glee’ — announced that they plan to set up a college tuition fund for Naya’s 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Read More

No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline

Taxpayers must file or seek an extension by the new deadline or face a penalty. Read More

Peacock enters streaming fray with paid, free subscriptions

Peacock officially launches Wednesday and joins a streaming field that has dramatically expanded with other recent additions like Disney+, Apple+ and HBO Max. Read More

Shaquille O’Neal stops to help woman after tire blows on I-75 in Florida

The basketball legend saw a tire blow on a woman’s car so he stopped to help her until law enforcement arrived. Read More

ViacomCBS Ends Decades-Long Relationship with Nick Cannon for Spreading Anti-Semitic Rhetoric on His Podcast

ViacomCBS has decided to end its decades-long relationship with Nick Cannon after he propagated anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his podcast. Read More

North Carolina Woman Known for Viral Racist Rants Gets Hit By Fire Truck, Hospitalized in Critical Condition

A white woman known across the internet for her racist rants is currently fighting for her life after being hit by a fire department pickup truck. Read More

Tyra Banks Named New Host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The former host of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is now the host of the upcoming season of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Read More

Lamar Odom Gets Laser Hair Removal…Down There [Video]

The former basketball star went to get a laser treatment on his pubic hair and captured the moment on video. Read More

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back Again at Claims She’s Connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Chrissy Teigen found herself once again taking down trolls claiming she was connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Read More

Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive For Bubonic Plague

A squirrel in Colorado has tested positive for the bubonic plague, county health officials revealed. Read More

Beyoncé Partners with NAACP to Provide Grants for Black-Owned Businesses

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD organization is teaming up with the NAACP to grant small Black-owned businesses across the county financial aid in amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Kanye West Is No Longer Running For President

Despite efforts to start the process of his campaign for the upcoming presidential election, Kanye West is no longer running for office. Read More

Burger King Introduces Whopper Made From Cows On Low Methane Diet to Help Combat Climate Change

Burger King announced it will be changing its cows’ diets to help combat climate change. Read More

Beyonce Wins Court Battle Against Wedding Planner For ‘Blue Ivy Carter’ Trademark

Singer Beyonce recently won her trademark battle with a wedding planner over the name Blue Ivy according to reports. The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) sided with the Beyonce after a Massachusetts wedding planner attempted to block her attempt to secure the intellectual property rights for Blue Ivy Carter’s name. Read More

Big Sean Slammed Over ‘IDFWU’ Song Following Naya Rivera’s Death

Big Sean is receiving backlash from his 2014 hit “IDFWU” that he wrote stemming from his breakup from Naya Rivera, earlier that year. Read More

