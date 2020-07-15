Jini Thornton On Everything You Need To Know About Tax Day 2020 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Our money expert, Jini Thornton explains everything you need to know about tax day 2020. Due to the current pandemic, the government delayed the tax day but today is the official day to file. She answers all the questions that listeners had about filing taxes, you can’t pay, or if you’re needing more time to file.

Listen to Jini Thornton for details on filing your taxes this year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Money Mahomes: The Richest Valued Contracts In American Professional Sports [PHOTOS] 25 photos Launch gallery Money Mahomes: The Richest Valued Contracts In American Professional Sports [PHOTOS] 1. Patrick Mahomes Source:Getty 1 of 25 2. Mike Trout Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. Canelo Álvarez Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. Bryce Harper Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. Giancarlo Stanton Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. Gerrit Cole Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. Manny Machado Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. Alex Rodriquez (New York Yankees) Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. Nolan Arenado Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. Alex Rodriguez (Texas Rangers) Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. Miguel Cabrera Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. Anthony Rendon Source:Getty 12 of 25 13. Stephen Strasburg Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. Robinson Cano Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. Albert Pujols Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. James Harden Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. Joey Votto Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. David Price Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. Clayton Kershaw Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. Christian Yelich Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. Prince Fielder Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. Max Scherzer Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. Russell Westbrook Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. Zack Greinke Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. Stephen Curry Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Money Mahomes: The Richest Valued Contracts In American Professional Sports [PHOTOS] Money Mahomes: The Richest Valued Contracts In American Professional Sports [PHOTOS] [caption id="attachment_108461" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images[/caption] The Chiefs and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes has reached agreement on a 10-year contract extension that keeps him in Kansas City through the 2031 season. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $450 million over the 10-year period and could be worth up to $503 million. It includes a $140 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. With his historical payout over the next 12 seasons, Mahomes will have the richest valued contract in American professional sports. He now becomes the ONLY player in the NFL to make the list of the top 25 list of the largest North American sports contracts in North American sports history. Take a look at the other 24 athletes that make up the highest earnings in professional sports, and one thing you can take from this list, get your children in BASEBALL immediately! HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jini Thornton On Everything You Need To Know About Tax Day 2020 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com