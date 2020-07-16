The Bijou Star Files: Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion ?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 16, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

MEGAN THEE STALLION I WAS SHOT IN THE FOOT!!! New Vid Shows Bloody Footprints

TMZ’s obtained new footage of the incident, starting with Megan being asked to exit the vehicle and back up toward police. As you can see … with each step she takes, she leaves a trail of blood. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion’s Producer Tells Tory Lanez to ‘Count Your F*cking Days’ After Meg Reveals Being Shot + Meg’s BFF Chimes In

Did Tory Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion? Is Tory Lanez the reason Megan Thee Stallion got shot? These are the questions being asked across social media now. Read More

Myles Garrett signs $125 million Cleveland Browns contract

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Myles Garrett shared a video of himself signing his 5-year, $125 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. Read More

Look up in the sky! Comet Neowise is now visible to the naked eye across Northeast Ohio

For the next week, Neowise should be visible as early as 9:30 p.m. until about 11 p.m. Read More

Cleveland City Council passes emergency ordinance requiring masks be worn in public spaces

Violations by individuals carry a $25 fine. Business owners could face $1,000 fines on the first offense and $3,000 on subsequent ones. Read More

Minimum wage workers can’t afford 2-bedroom rent in any state in US, report shows

In Hawaii, you’d have to work 153 hours a week to afford it, and that would leave you just 15 hours for sleep and everything else. Read More

Asheville, North Carolina Officially Approves Reparations For Its Black Residents In Unanimous Vote

History has finally been made in the city of Asheville, North Carolina—and Black people are benefitting in a major way! It has just been announced that following a unanimous voting decision, Asheville, North Carolina has approved reparations for the city’s Black residents. Read More

Nick Cannon Responds After ViacomCBS Officially Terminates Relationship With Him—“Now That The Truth Is Out, I Demand The Apology”

Nick Cannon has provided a lengthy response following the news that ViacomCBS has terminated their relationship with him for his previous comments. Read More

Masika Kalysha Shows Her Support For Nick Cannon & Details Her Own Personal Issues With Viacom

Reality star Masika Kalysha, who is a former cast member of the VH1 reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.” Gave her own testimony… Read More

Nick Cannon Apologizes To Jewish Community Following Comments He Made On Podcast That Led To His Termination

Nick Cannon spoke to the Jewish community Wednesday night, issuing an apology for comments he made that many felt were anti-Semetic on his podcast “Cannon’s Class.” Read More

Nick Cannon to Remain As Host of ‘The Masked Singer’ After His Apology for Anti-Semitic Comments

Nick Cannon may be out at ViacomCBS, but he’s keeping his job over at FOX. Read More

Kanye West Reportedly Files With The Federal Election Commission (FEC) To Run For President

Kanye West may have said he dropped out of the presidential race on Tuesday. But today, it looks like that may have changed. According to @tmz_tv, the rapper filed with the FEC (Federal Election Commission) on Wednesday and listed his party as the “Birthday Party.” Read More

Bun B Says Jay-Z Kicked Him Off The Set Of Beyoncé’s “Check On It” Video Because Of “Skimpy Outfits”

While speaking with a friend on his podcast, ‘The Nostalgia Mixtape’, Bun B says Jay-Z kicked him out of the shoot because of the revealing wardrobe that the ladies were sporting on set. Read More

Dwyane Wade Walks Back Statement Of Support For Nick Cannon Following Nick’s Termination From ViacomCBS

Since news hit that Nick Cannon was being let go from ViacomCBS, the media conglomerate that owns MTV among other networks, support began to pour in for Nick from people who felt he was wrongly terminated. Read More

“Basketball Wives” Star CeCe Gutierrez Marries Long-Time Fiancé Byron Scott In Livestream Ceremony

Despite COVID-19 cases spiking across the country, love is still in the air! “Basketball Wives” star CeCe Gutierrez finally wed her fiancé (and former Lakers coach) Byron Scott in an intimate ceremony that was livestreamed for family and friends to enjoy. Read More

George Floyd Family Attorney Benjamin Crump Announces Civil Lawsuit Against Officers Involved In His Death & The City Of Minneapolis

Following months of protests and the arrests of those responsible, the family of George Floyd has officially filed a civil lawsuit with the help of family attorney Benjamin Crump. Read More

MUSK, BEZOS, OBAMA & MORE TARGETS OF MASSIVE TWITTER HACK …Bitcoin Scam Underway!

The Twitter accounts of some of the most high-profile celebs, politicians and business leaders around have been hacked … and it appears it’s all part of a massive Bitcoin scam. Read More

Kelly Rowland Said She Would ‘Torture’ Herself Trying To Avoid Beyoncé Comparison

“I would be lying if I said no, it’s never bothered me. That’s bull.” Read More

Migos Sue Their Lawyer Over “Excessive Fees,” Conflicts of Interest; QC CEO Responds

Atlanta music group Migos are suing their lawyer Damien Granderson for stealing millions of dollars from them through “excessive fees” without proper authorization, and for failure to mention conflicts of interest from his representation of their label, according to Billboard. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at http://www.wzakcleveland.com