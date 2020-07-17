The Bijou Star Files: Caitlyn Jenner Wants To Be Kanye’s VP !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 17, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CAITLYN JENNER HEY KANYE, I’LL BE YOUR RUNNING MATE

Caitlyn Jenner wants Kanye West to keep his presidential bid in the family … and she’s already positioning herself to be Yeezy’s vice president!!! Read More

Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt

Prayers are in order, Tamar Braxton had been hospitalized following a suicide attempt!? Read More

Kandi Burruss Says They’ve Started Shooting ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13: ‘We’re Getting Tested All the Time’ [Video]

Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ began filming this week for season 13 and Kandi Burruss spoke a bit to Extra about how everyone’s managing amid the pandemic. Read More

Ohio University is now at center of state’s coronavirus crisis

Melaney Ellis believes she contracted coronavirus over Fourth of July weekend, when students at Ohio University returned to campus and celebrated. Read More

Cuyahoga County removed from Level 4 coronavirus watch list, remains at Level 3

While Cuyahoga County remains at a Level 3 coronavirus risk level, it has been removed from the watch list for Level 4. Read More

The U.S. Set Up These Programs to Offset Covid Hardship. They’re All About to Expire

America’s leaders face an urgent set of decisions on whether to extend history’s biggest rescue effort — or let parts of it lapse. Read More

Michelle Obama Is Launching A New Podcast On Spotify!

It looks like we’ll be getting some more amazing content from our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama. On Thursday, she took to social media to announce the “Michelle Obama Podcast,” which is launching later this month. Read More

Nick Cannon Shares Concerning Tweets Amid Anti-Semitic Controversy

Nick Cannon is going through it. Not long after revealing that he’s taking some time away from his radio show amid the current anti-Semitic controversy, he took to Twitter to share some rather concerning messages. Read More

Nick Cannon Announces He’s Taking Some Time Away From His Radio Show Following Anti-Semitic Controversy

Nick Cannon announced that he’ll be taking “some time away” from his Los-Angeles based radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings Read More

B*tch Please: Woman Who Refused to Wear Mask at Starbucks Demands Half of the $100K Raised for Barista She Shamed Online

Last month, a San Diego woman thought she was shaming a Starbucks barista after posting his image online and telling the world he refused to serve her for not wearing a mask (as per company policy). Read More

James Harden Slammed for Wearing Face Mask With Pro-Cop Symbol

James Harden posted up in a pro-police face mask and people aren’t having it. Read More

‘Karen’ Orders Bikini-Clad Woman to ‘Get Your A– Covered’ Because Her Sons Are ‘Staring’

The so-called “Karen” claimed to be worried about her sons staring at the influencer’s bikini-clad bottom. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard Speaks, Says He Wasn’t Present At the Time She Got Shot By Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard is speaking out now that the world knows Tory Lanez is the person who shot Meg in the foot. Read More

More to the Story: Tory Lanez Reportedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion While She Was ‘Trying to Leave’

Tory Lanez is reportedly the person who pulled the trigger and shot Megan Thee Stallion. Read More

Cardi B Defends Offset Gifting Kulture, 2, Pricey Birkin Bag

“If I’m fly and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid.” Read More

Evelyn Lozada Responds to Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson’s Claims in Emotional Video, Reveals He Abused Her More Than Once

Evelyn Lozada took to social media to let it all out. Read More

Fifteen Women Accuse Washington D.C.’s NFL Team’s Executives Of Sexual Harassment

Fifteen women say they were sexually harassed while employed by the Washington, D.C. NFL team. Read More

Ex-Cop Gets Four Years In Prison After Forcing A Homeless Man To Lick Urinal; Judge: “You Stripped Him Of His Dignity”

On Wednesday, a former Honolulu, Hawaii police officer, was sentenced to four years in prison after forcing a homeless man to lick a urinal to avoid going to jail. Read More

Future Accused Of Issuing ‘Dozens’ Of Subpoenas To Baby Momma Eliza Reign’s Clients

Future and his daughter’s mother Eliza Reign (real name Eliza Seraphin) who are currently in an ongoing child support battle, have added a new accusation to their list of existing issues between the family over her 1-year-old daughter Reign. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am