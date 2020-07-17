LOCAL NEWS: RTA Working to Improve Its East 79th Street Rapid Station

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is undergoing a huge multi-million dollar renovation project for one of its rapid stations.

Its East 79th Street terminal is being renovated to be more ADA accessible and to “solidify its role in the development of the opportunity corridor.”

There will also be better access with new ramps as part of the construction instead of installing an elevator that would costed RTA more money.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The new platform will also accommodate three-car Red Line trains, allowing for riders to easily get on and off the trains. Featuring new signage and safety measures, the station itself will be tied into a completely revamped plaza that ties in with bus service along the much-anticipated opportunity corridor.

Keep in mind the project will require transportation on the Red Line to be shut down on weekends for 48 hours. The next one is slated to take place on Aug. 22 and 23.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images