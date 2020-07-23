NFL’s Washington Redskins Changing Its Name to the ‘Washington Football Team’…For Now

The Washington Redskins are officially history!

D.C.’s NFL team has reportedly announced it has taken a brand new name to replace the one that had been in place since 1933. This choice was not many had expected.

They are now known as…”Washington Football Team.”

Don’t worry, it’s not permanent, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the new name is only temporary.

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Washington will keep its burgundy and gold color scheme, and replace the Redskins logo on the helmet with the player’s number, according to ESPN. Team owner Dan Snyder, who once declared he would never get rid of the name, launched a review process of the Redskins title earlier this month that culminated with the announcement of its retirement on July 13.

So after 87 years, the Redskins name and brand is finally over.

Now the question remains as to what new identity will eventually replace it.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Washington Football Team

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter, Washington Football Team, and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland