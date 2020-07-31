Beyonce’ Drops ‘Black Is King’ on Disney +

The Bey Hive is buzzing after Queen Bey, Beyonce’, dropped her latest project “Black is King” on Disney+.

The “Black is King” is an 85 minutes long visual album that is a companion to her 2019 “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack, featuring her Queen Bey’s Kingdom Jay-Z, Blue Ivy or should we say Beyonce’ 5.0, Beyonce’s and Jay-Z’s, 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, Tina Knowles plus more.

Black is King is a tribute to Bey and Jay’s only son.

“Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter — and to all our sons and daughters, the sun and moon bow for you, you are the keys to the kingdom.”

Take a look at Beyonce’ talk about ‘Black Is King’ in her post below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: