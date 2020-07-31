The Bijou Star Files: Would You Pay $400 For A Hoodie?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 31, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Black Twitter Calls Out Virgil Abloh For New $440 “I Support Black Businesses” Hoodie

Black Twitter is reacting to Black American designer Virgil Abloh’s new $440 sweatshirt that reads, “I Support Young Black Businesses.” Read More

BREONNA TAYLOR MOM SPOKE WITH OPRAH ABOUT COVER… ‘Unbelievable Moment’

Breonna Taylor‘s mother knew in advance her daughter would become the first person other than Oprah to appear solo on the cover of O magazine … because O told her herself. Read More

Connie Culp, recipient of the first US face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic, dies at 57

In December 2008, her story made history, generating headlines across the nation. Connie Culp became the first person in the United States to receive a face transplant, right here in Northeast Ohio at the Cleveland Clinic. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine calls for Ohio bars and restaurants to end liquor sales at 10 p.m.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is calling for the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to emergency rule related to liquor sales amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Read More

Fauci suggests wearing goggles, eye shields as extra protection from COVID-19

‘If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,’ Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Read More

Cleveland councilman says Commission on Presidential Debates should pay city for security costs related to September 29 event

Councilman Matt Zone says, “This is something being thrusted upon us.” Read More

Social media reacts to possibility of Ohio bars & restaurants not selling alcohol after 10 p.m.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday proposed all Ohio liquor-permitted establishments stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. in order to limit crowds during the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Ohio pharmacy board withdraws rule prohibiting use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19

Gov. DeWine said in a statement Thursday that prescribing hydroxychloroquine should be decided between a doctor and a patient. Read More

Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommends schools start year with remote learning; no sports or other extracurricular activities

The CCBH says due to the ‘elevated risk posed to students, staff, and family members,’ schools should begin remotely. Read More

St. Louis County prosecutor reopened Michael Brown shooting case but won’t charge Darren Wilson

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell on Thursday finally answered the question that has followed him since his political campaign: Will he charge a former Ferguson police officer in the 2014 shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown? Read More

