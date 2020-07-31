The Bijou Star Files: Would You Pay $400 For A Hoodie?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 31, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Black Twitter Calls Out Virgil Abloh For New $440 “I Support Black Businesses” Hoodie
Black Twitter is reacting to Black American designer Virgil Abloh’s new $440 sweatshirt that reads, “I Support Young Black Businesses.” Read More
Wow Virgil… Though he keeps standing behind the fact that this debuted in Milan in January.. & that 100% of proceeds go to his ‘Post-Modern’ scholarship fund… still seems pretty tone deaf to me. You can support a black owned business directly. Virgil Abloh you turn 40 in a few months bro. Virgil Abloh does not own Off White. It’s owned by parent company #NewGuardsGroup which was interestingly enough squired by online luxury retailer @farfetch People are having a pretty negative reaction to this drop… & strangely it’s incredibly hard to find on the site. 🧐 And just a PS— with a lot of my recent research I’ve come across countless black owned brands that are actually very affordable. So if anyone needs recommendations, just take a scroll or send me a dm. #OffWhite by #VirgilAbloh #Farfetch #fashiondesign #fashionnews #highfashion #streetwearnews #streetstyle #streetwearfashion #fashion ☁️ #streetwear #streetfashion #wtf #isupportyoungblackbusinesses #Milan #milanfashionweek #mfw #OffWhitehoodie #blackdesigner #blackownedclothing #designer #blackownedbusinessesmatter 🖤 #PostModernScholarshipFund 💸 #fashionfail #screenprinting #fail ❌ #blackownedbusiness #OffWhitebag #blackownedbusinessess ☁️☁️☁️☁️
BREONNA TAYLOR MOM SPOKE WITH OPRAH ABOUT COVER… ‘Unbelievable Moment’
Breonna Taylor‘s mother knew in advance her daughter would become the first person other than Oprah to appear solo on the cover of O magazine … because O told her herself. Read More
Connie Culp, recipient of the first US face transplant at the Cleveland Clinic, dies at 57
In December 2008, her story made history, generating headlines across the nation. Connie Culp became the first person in the United States to receive a face transplant, right here in Northeast Ohio at the Cleveland Clinic. Read More
Gov. Mike DeWine calls for Ohio bars and restaurants to end liquor sales at 10 p.m.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is calling for the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to emergency rule related to liquor sales amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Read More
Fauci suggests wearing goggles, eye shields as extra protection from COVID-19
‘If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,’ Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Read More
Cleveland councilman says Commission on Presidential Debates should pay city for security costs related to September 29 event
Councilman Matt Zone says, “This is something being thrusted upon us.” Read More
Social media reacts to possibility of Ohio bars & restaurants not selling alcohol after 10 p.m.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday proposed all Ohio liquor-permitted establishments stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. in order to limit crowds during the coronavirus pandemic. Read More
Ohio pharmacy board withdraws rule prohibiting use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
Gov. DeWine said in a statement Thursday that prescribing hydroxychloroquine should be decided between a doctor and a patient. Read More
Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommends schools start year with remote learning; no sports or other extracurricular activities
The CCBH says due to the ‘elevated risk posed to students, staff, and family members,’ schools should begin remotely. Read More
St. Louis County prosecutor reopened Michael Brown shooting case but won’t charge Darren Wilson
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell on Thursday finally answered the question that has followed him since his political campaign: Will he charge a former Ferguson police officer in the 2014 shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown? Read More
