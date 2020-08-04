Lifetime Channel Announces Christmas Movie Focused on Same-Sex Couple

Lifetime is putting a new spin on the traditional Holiday movie tradition of two people falling in love.

The newest film that the network is getting ready to put into production will center on “a same-sex couple.”

It will be the first of its kind on the popular cable destination.

The network known for its Christmas movies said Monday that it has greenlighted “The Christmas Set Up.” The film will play on the old trope of finding love while returning home for the holidays.

Casting has already begun with filming planned for this month.

Lifetime has also announced they are planning a movie that is centered on a Chinese-American family with ‘A Sugar & Spice Holiday’ as its title.

