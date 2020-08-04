CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lifetime Channel Announces Christmas Movie Focused on Same-Sex Couple

Diverse LGBT - gay couple celebrating Christmas - intimacy and romance

Source: Drazen_ / Getty

Lifetime is putting a new spin on the traditional Holiday movie tradition of two people falling in love.

The newest film that the network is getting ready to put into production will center on “a same-sex couple.”

It will be the first of its kind on the popular cable destination.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The network known for its Christmas movies said Monday that it has greenlighted “The Christmas Set Up.”

The film will play on the old trope of finding love while returning home for the holidays.

Casting has already begun with filming planned for this month.

Lifetime has also announced they are planning a movie that is centered on a Chinese-American family with ‘A Sugar & Spice Holiday’ as its title.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of manonallard and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Drazen_ and Getty Images

You Will Absolutely Love These Cute Celebrity Christmas Family Photos
20 photos

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Peter Thomas RHOA
Peter Thomas From RHOA Caught The Corona !?
 4 hours ago
08.04.20
5 itemsDebra L. Lee's 7th Annual VIP Pre BET Dinner Event
Peter Thomas From RHOA Caught The Corona !?
 4 hours ago
08.04.20
Christmas summer with multi-ethnic gays
Lifetime Channel Announces Christmas Movie Focused on Same-Sex…
 4 hours ago
08.04.20
Megan Thee Stallion And Cardi B Give Us…
 5 hours ago
08.04.20
Exclusives
Close