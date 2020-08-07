CLOSE
Walmart Adds Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese to Its Stores

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Fried Chicken Recipe

Cheetos is once again branching out beyond its successful snack products.  Now, it’s going into gourmet meals.

The corporation behind the product – Frito Lay – has announced on Aug. 5 the launch of Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese with three flavors: Bold and Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot (based on the popular flavor) and Cheesy Jalapeno.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

This new mealtime delicacy is made with Chester Cheetah’s top-secret seasoning and features corkscrew pasta noodles that were inspired by his cheetah tail.

Frito-Lay North America partnered with Quaker Foods North America, the company that is home to Pasta Roni, to create the new treat.

The new product will come in both a “single box and cup format.”

Fans of both Cheetos and macaroni and cheese will find the fresh commodity available online and on shelves at exclusively Walmart starting on Aug. 8.  It will cost no more than 98 cents per product.

It is slated to reach more stores next year.

Click here to read more.

 

