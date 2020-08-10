21 Shot, 1 Teen Dead and 1 Officer Fighting for Their Life At a DC Cookout

The Coronavirus will eventually go away so they say, with a cure and/or a vaccine, but the biggest question is when will gun violence go away, is there a cure coming anytime soon for that.

We are not sure why people are having parties with large gatherings risking their health/live while we are going through a pandemic, however COVID-19 isn’t the only thing that can potentially take lives at a party, hot heads walking around packing is. In D.C., Southeast Washington, 100’s attended a cookout that left 21 people shot, a 17 year old dead and a 22 year old off-duty police officer fighting for his life.

According to a report 3 shooters opened fire into the group after midnight Sunday morning sending party goers scrambling. It is believed that the shooters had been in a dispute with each other when they started firing shots at each other. According to police nearly 100 bullets were fired in the incident.

See video below

