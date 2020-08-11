CLOSE
Michelle Obama Preps DNC Speech Set To Be Her ‘Major Contribution To The 2020 Race’

She joins a line-up of other major party speakers.

Next week, major players in the Democratic party will hop on a Zoom call for the Democratic National Convention.

According to The New York Times, the week-long event has already locked down some high profile nightly keynote speeches, including Michelle Obama on Monday, Jill Biden on Tuesday, Barack Obama on Wednesday, and Joe Biden‘s nominee acceptance speech on Thursday. The convention was originally planned for Milwaukee but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event had to be planned remotely.

Officials believe Mrs. Obama’s address could attract the largest viewership of the week aside from Biden. Her speech was being filmed this week at her family’s vacation house on Martha’s Vineyard as a way to ensure the first night will end on a technologically predictable high note, according to several NYT sources who have direct knowledge of the plans. “Mrs. Obama has told friends that she views the speech as her major contribution to the 2020 race,” reported the Times.

Senator Bernie Sanders, the former presidential hopeful against Biden in the Democratic race, is scheduled to give an address before Mrs. Obama while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to give some scathing criticism concerning Donald Trump‘s handling of the coronavirus pandemic before Sanders’ address.

Although Biden has yet to announce a vice president as of Tuesday morning, his running mate will be scheduled to speak on Wednesday. As a precaution, speaking time has been scheduled for some vice president contenders if they don’t get picked. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are all being considered.

Former President Bill Clinton will give an address on Tuesday, following Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general who briefly oversaw the investigation into potential ties between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear on Wednesday on the same night as Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who suffered injuries from a gunman in 2011.

Celebrities and entertainers are also expected to show up during the convention. However, the Party has remained discreet on who exactly will show.

Politicians will speak remotely over satellite feeds. The production team is working to make sure feeds don’t freeze, drop audio or disintegrate into pixels as millions of Americans watch from their homes.

The major broadcast networks — NBC, ABC and CBS — will carry an hour of the convention live each night from 10 to 11 p.m. on the East Coast. Cable news channels will also air the two-hour nightly proceedings in full.

UPDATED: 5:02 p.m. ET, Aug. 11 -- The wait is over. After months of building suspense, Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he had picked Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate at the top of the Democratic ticket on Election Day. In doing so, Harris became the first Black woman to be tapped as a vice-presidential nominee for any political party. Biden cited his own son while explaining via a tweet one of the reasons he chose Harris to be his running mate. https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1293280412144267264?s=20 Biden swore to choose a woman but had strayed from saying if she would specifically be a Black woman. However, he did say that he had been busy vetting multiple prospective running mates, including several Black women. While Harris had been seen as a popular choice in the past few months, California Rep. Karen Bass and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice were both increasingly mentioned in the conversation in recent weeks. South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, a trusted and influential surrogate for Biden's campaign, said last month that he thought it was more important for Biden to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court than it was for him to have a Black running mate. Still, it was unclear how Biden would proceed. It wasn't too long ago when he was courting Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar as a potential running mate. But she removed herself from the running in June and suggested a woman of color be selected instead. Klobuchar's unexpected announcement fell short of calling for a Black woman, in particular, to be chosen, he comments may have all but eliminated Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from VP contention and place pressure on Biden to choose a Black woman. (Ironically it wasn't too long ago when Warren was claiming that she was a woman of color.) Without Warren or Whitmer in the vice-presidential picture, that left people like Florida Rep. Val Demings -- a Black woman who confirmed in June that she was on Biden's "short list" of people he \was considering for the role -- along with Bass, Rice and Harris among the leading choices. The idea of Biden picking a Black woman running mate was briefly quashed in March when it was first announced that Biden was considering Klobuchar to be his running mate. Choosing Klobuchar, who suspended her own campaign for president before quickly endorsing Biden, could have been seen as a slap in the face to the many Black people -- especially Black women -- who have ardently supported Biden's candidacy with undying loyalty. There was, of course, no shortage of qualified Black women for Biden to choose from. As such, NewsOne identified multiple viable vice presidential running mates who are Black women for Biden to choose from. Black women have proven to be the unifying factor in a number of high-profile elections in recent years, both as voters and candidates alike. Immediately following the 2018 midterm elections, it was further proven that Black women were not only great political organizers on the ground but were also very electable in their own rights. There is no reason to doubt that a Black woman would make a great addition to Biden's presidential ticket and would also address the lingering issue of diversity in an election that will feature three two men with a combined age of 152 years. Despite the abundance of qualified Black women Biden has to choose from, there was some doubt he would actually pick one. When MSNBC's Joy Reid raised the topic in June, Biden’s body language suggested that he’s tired of being asked about it. He only would say that there are Black women among the group of people under consideration for the role and bragged about his support among the faithful voting bloc. In addition, a recent analysis in the Washington Post suggested that Biden has already let on that he would not be selecting a Black woman to be his running mate. Keep reading to find a list of more-than-qualified Black women who would maker strong vice-presidential candidates to run alongside Biden for president.

