The Bijou Star Files: Lauryn Hill Defends Layin The Strap Down…Literally

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 14, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Lauryn Hill Claps Back at Critics Shaming Her for Disciplining Her Children with Belts, Says It’s Generational

She’s a few days late (unsurprisingly), but Lauryn Hill has come to her own defense after her daughter Selah opened up about her childhood trauma and revealed Lauryn used to beat her with belts and things of that nature. Read More

JOHN LEGEND & CHRISSY TEIGEN WE’RE EXPECTING BABY NO. 3 …Talk About ‘Wild’ News!!!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are dropping a bombshell in his new “Wild” music video — they’re expecting BABY NO. 3!!! Read More

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate, citing health experts’ predictions that it could save 40,000 lives from coronavirus over the next three months. Read More

J LO & A-ROD Proud New Owners …OF $40 MILLION MIAMI ESTATE!!!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a Miami vice, and it’s super-luxurious real estate — they’ve just expanded their portfolio with a home that’s more like a resort. Read More

RZA REPLACES RACIST ICE CREAM TRUCK JINGLE… And It’s Free FOREVA!!!

RZA’s giving whole new meaning to dropping bars … after releasing a brand new ice cream truck jingle to replace the original one, which is rooted in racism. Read More

NICK CANNON I’M NOT GONNA SUE VIACOM FOR BILLIONS Over ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Rights

Nick Cannon is NOT planning to file a $1.5 BILLION lawsuit against ViacomCBS for the rights to his show “Wild ‘N Out” … he says those reports are fake news!!! Read More

Florida Mother Shot and Killed During Daughter’s First Day of Online Zoom Class; Suspect Arrested

The first day of school turned into a tragic nightmare after a Florida mother was killed in front of her four children. Read More

Ruff Ryders Founders Unravel Layers Of DMX & Jay Z Beef

The Ruff Ryders will forever go down in history as one of the most iconic collectives and labels in hip-hop. Managing the likes to DMX and The Lox, the name itself yields a certain lifestyle, while preserving that gritty, hardcore rap we all know and love. Read More

Bill Cosby Claims Trial Was Unfair; Files New Appeal In Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Bill Cosby is determined to get out of jail. The actor’s defense team has filed a new appeal in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, claiming he did not receive a fair trial. Read More

Justice Department accuses Yale of discriminating against Asian American and White applicants

“Yale rejects scores of Asian American and white applicants each year based on their race,” disfavoring applicants from those races compared to African American applicants with similar academic credentials, the Justice Department alleged in a statement Thursday. Read More

The U.S. Has Authority To Fine Or Jail Anyone Who Refuses Coronavirus Vaccine According To Law Enacted In 1905

Although it isn’t currently available, the forthcoming coronavirus vaccine could potentially land you in jail or face a hefty fine if you refuse to take it. Read More

Dolly Parton Speaks Out in Support of Black Lives Matter: ‘Do We Think Our Little White Asses Are the Only Ones That Matter? No!’

Dolly Parton has made a rare political statement, coming out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Read More

Meek Mill’s Mystery Baby Mama Reportedly Identified

Meek Mill and Milan ‘Milano’ Harris ended their relationship a few weeks go. Read More

Cardi B Reveals She Spent $100K on COVID-19 Tests For WAP Music Video Crew

The Grammy winner also responded to the backlash she received from conservative critics over the song’s lyrics. Read More

T.I. Seemingly Catches His 15 Year Old Son King Smoking While On IG Live

T.I. was on IG Live and caught his son doing something that most parents disapprove of, smoking. The Atlanta rapper did not hold back from scolding his son, King Harris, as the family is currently in a cabin together. King Harris was outside in the hot tub when his father T.I. was on IG Live and walked outside. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com