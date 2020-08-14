CLOSE
Marge Simpson Claps Back at Trump Advisor Over Kamala Harris Jab

It is no surprise that those in President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has already started to hurl insults at California Senator Kamala Harris after she was chosen as the running mate for former Vice President, and current Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

One staffer involved with Trump has not only taken issue with Sen. Harris, but also involved Fox’s long-running animated show ‘The Simpsons’ in the process.

Needless to say, one character, Marge Simpson, was amused with having her name brought up in such a negative light.

So how did Marge get her name and trademark voice involved in politics?

From Uproxx:

Jenna Ellis — the Trump campaign’s senior legal advisor and one of the president’s attorneys — tweeted that Harris sounded like Marge, later clarifying to make it clear that wasn’t a compliment. The tweet drew some considerable blowback, especially considering how beloved Marge is to a lot of Simpsons fans.

This lead to Marge issuing her own response on Twitter.  It’s pretty clear that Mrs. Homer Simpson was not happy with the insult from Ellis.

Marge added that she was told of the Sen. Harris news through her daughter Lisa.

This goes to show that no matter what, the ‘The Simpsons’ will clap back whenever possible.

 

