In today’s front-page news, there’s being peace made in the Middle East with a peace agreement between Isreal and the United Arab Emirates.

Doctors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the CDC says that when it comes to public health, this fall will be the worst one yet. Due to coronavirus, the CDC says that there will be an extra amount of flu shots created in hopes that more Americans will get the vaccine.

Also, Trump is messing with the USPS to control the upcoming election.

Front Page News: This Fall Will Be The Worst One Yet [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com