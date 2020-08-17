LOCAL NEWS: GOJO Hiring New Positions in Northeast Ohio During Virtual Job Fair

The company behind the Purell hand sanitizers is having a weekly job fair to help with increase in product demand.

GOJO is looking to hire individuals for positions in Wooster, Cuyahoga Falls, and Navarre.

This announcement comes after an earlier one in June when the company said it was expanding with new manufacturing operations in Maple Heights and Navarre. During the virtual events, potential candidates will attend short virtual interviews either by phone or through Microsoft Teams.

The online fairs are slated to take place every Tuesday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

To take part in an interview, send your resume and information to resumes@GOJO.com.

GOJO’s main headquarters is in Akron, though it has operations across the world.

250 positions are available to fill in Northeast Ohio

