CLOSE
News One Exclusives
HomeNews One Exclusives

Watch Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech Live In Her ‘Major Contribution To The 2020 Race’

Our Forever First Lady is scheduled to close out Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention.

BET Awards 2020

Source: BET Awards 2020 / Getty

Michelle Obama was scheduled to be front and center on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention with a keynote speech that, if history was any indication, will be remembered for years to come. Her speech, like the entire convention, was being streamed live online because the coronavirus pandemic’s guidelines for social distancing would not let the event be held in-person.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Here’s how you can watch it live.

Anonymous sources last week teased the former first lady’s DNC speech by proclaiming in part that “Mrs. Obama has told friends that she views the speech as her major contribution to the 2020 race.”

She reportedly filmed her speech in advance last week at her family’s vacation home on Martha’s Vineyard as a way to ensure the first night of the Democratic National Convention will end on a technologically predictable high note. Her speech was also expected to attract the largest viewership of the week aside from Joe Biden accepting the Democratic nomination on Thursday night.

Speeches from Michelle Obama are legendary on their own, but it wasn’t too long ago when a different first lady was accused of plagiarizing the first Black president’s wife. In fact, it eas just about four years ago at the Republican National Convention when Melania Trump delivered an address that was eerily similar to one from Michelle Obama’s own Democratic National Convention speech in 2008.

Michelle Obama’s keynote speech to end Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention was scheduled to be delivered her after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks. They both will follow a veritable who’s who laundry list of addresses from the Party’s top members, including former presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn; Democratic National Convention Chairman and Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson; Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore; and Alabama Sen. Senator Doug Jones.

The Democratic National Convention began one day after CNN’s most recent survey showed Biden clinging to a slim polling lead of just 4 percentage points — 50 percent to Trump’s 46 percent — if the election was held today.

However, an ABC News poll found Biden’s lead to be a little more pronounced with a double-digit percentage lead, 53 percent to 41 percent.

To watch a live stream of Michelle Obama’s speech to close out Day 12 of the Democratic National Convention, click here or scroll down to see an embedded video feed.

SEE ALSO:

Obama Slams Trump Over USPS: He Prefers ‘Suppressing The Vote,’ Not ‘The Virus’

Candace Owens’ Blexit Officially Backfires As Biden Enjoys Historic Support From Black Voters

DNC Announces That Convention Will Not Include Biden, Live Speakers Due To COVID-19

MIA At DNC: Black Folks We'd Still Like To See Speak At The Democratic National Convention

7 photos Launch gallery

MIA At DNC: Black Folks We'd Still Like To See Speak At The Democratic National Convention

Continue reading MIA At DNC: Black Folks We’d Still Like To See Speak At The Democratic National Convention

MIA At DNC: Black Folks We'd Still Like To See Speak At The Democratic National Convention

[caption id="attachment_3996911" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stacy Revere / Getty[/caption] With all of the months of protests against racism and an overall racial reckoning purportedly taking place across the United States, one could be forgiven for expecting to hear from more Black voices at this year's Democratic National Convention (DNC). A closer look at the list of speakers scheduled to address the nation on behalf of Democrats beginning Monday night suggests we will all hear familiar messages from familiar sources that arguably do not fully reflect the diversity that 1) is currently being promoted in America and 2) has been pledged by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. And it's not just a case of racial diversity as much as it has to do with rhetorical diversity. We all know the end game here is to beat Donald Trump, but the questions are whether the usual suspects should be the ones to deliver that message or if the reins should be handed to -- or at least include more -- Black folks who can offer a different kind of personal testimony about what this historic moment means for America's politics moving forward. By this writer's count, there have been 11 Black people scheduled during the prime time hours of the DNC, including musical performances. Among them are voices that America has typically heard from for years now. But this election is far from typical and likely could use further injections of not just the aforementioned rhetorical change but also tangible change in order to really demonstrate a commitment to diversity beyond the encouraging optics of a Biden-Harris ticket. Instead, the names of the featured Black speakers are those that are all too familiar to the American people, something that could turn off some of the younger voters who Democrats are still trying to get on board with their platform. According to one estimation, the average age for DNC speakers is 61. https://twitter.com/jackallisonLOL/status/1293224539871039493?s=20   To be clear, this is not remotely about ageism. Older and experienced voices are needed to push any movement forward, but that doesn't mean youthful ones should be excluded. Especially considering the fact that the average age of DNC speakers doesn't gibe with the data showing how much the youth vote mattered the last time America elected a Democratic president. That is also not to discount the OG Democrats' messages, which undoubtedly will all share the common denominators of wisdom along with the priority of voting out Trump. But it is to say that perhaps using new messengers to deliver similar messages in different terms could have the kind of resounding effect that 2016's DNC clearly did not. So while people are rightfully waiting with bated breath to hear from the likes of President Barack Obama, his wife, Michelle Obama as well as Kamala Harris, it is unclear how effective addresses from the Capitol Hill mainstays like Jim Clyburn and Cory Booker will be since America has been hearing them discuss the election on a regular basis for many months now. Yes, the DNC did include Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a relatively new voice on the national Democratic landscape. But why stop at her? Keep reading to find a brief list of other Black folks who were not scheduled to speak at this year's Democratic National Convention but probably should have been.

Watch Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech Live In Her ‘Major Contribution To The 2020 Race’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Pat McGrath And Supreme NY Team Up To…
 11 hours ago
08.17.20
Re-opening Continues Across Densely Populated New York And New Jersey Areas
Dunkin’ Brings a Taste of Fall Early with…
 13 hours ago
08.17.20
Kanye West Presents Sunday Service
Kanye Wests Sunday Service is Back & Kim…
 14 hours ago
08.17.20
Rihanna Shows The Wonders Of Fenty Skin With…
 16 hours ago
08.17.20
Exclusives
Close