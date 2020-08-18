Mike DeWine Announces Guidelines for High School Sports

The coronavirus pandemic his still running with the ball while medical scientist are try to tackle it, however with the fall comes the uncertainty of schools opening and how, but COVID-19 hasn’t changed the hearts of fall sports fans as parents from communities across the area have been protesting to let them play.

Today Governor Mike DeWine, unlike Trump, has stepped up to the podium once again to show/give Ohioans some leadership by revealing the states guidance for the start of high school sports for this fall.

“We know that sports, particularly contact sports, contributes to the risk of the spread of COVID-19. On the other hand, we know that sports matters and makes a difference. It provides discipline, order, and structure to the lives of student athletes,”

