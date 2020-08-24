The Bijou Star Files:  Mary Did You Know, That Pastor John Gray Was Married!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 24, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Pastor John Gray Accused Of Cheating Again, A Source Close To The Pastor Claims Extortion

Pastor John Gray is caught up in another alleged cheating scandal. This time, the pastor was accused of FaceTiming his alleged mistress who goes by the name of “Mary.” Read More

DONALD TRUMP’S SISTER HE’S A LIAR AND A CHEAT …Secretly Recorded Audio

Donald Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, scorched her brother in hours of conversations which she did not know were being recorded, essentially saying he has lied and cheated his way through life. Read More

KOBE BRYANTMAMBA TREASURES FOUND IN STORAGE LOCKER… Scooped Up By ‘Storage Wars’ Pro

A storage locker treasure hunter hit the JACKPOT — finding an abandoned unit packed with Kobe Bryant treasures … Read More

FDA, under pressure from Trump, authorizes blood plasma as Covid-19 treatment

The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that it has authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from Covid-19 as a treatment for the disease. Read More

KOREA’S KIM JONG-UN REPORTEDLY IN A COMA …Not Dead, But Close???

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is once again on his death bed … that is, if you buy what some South Korean officials are saying about his mysterious health status. Read More

BATMAN ’12 Years a Slave’ Writer PENNING NEW COMIC, HERO WILL BE BLACK

The Oscar-winning writer behind “12 Years a Slave” is coming back with a new project that’ll see Batman’s cowl donned by a Black man … and fans already think they know who it is. Read More

KOBE BRYANT 42ND BIRTHDAY CELEBRATED BY MURALS, VANESSA & LEBRON

LeBron James just posted a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant to honor his birthday. It’s an old clip of LBJ singing to KB for his then-30th birthday, while holding a young Gigi. Read More

DIDDY BLACK EXCELLENCE ON THE BEACH …Nas, Quavo, Trav & Swizz!!!

Diddy has done it again … bringing powerhouse Black musicians and artists together in a stunning display of talent and solidarity, only this time — he did it on a shoreline!!! Read More

CORONAVIRUS 13 DEAD AFTER STAMPEDE… At Illegal Peruvian Nightclub

13 people died in a wild stampede early Sunday in Peru, after cops tried to shut down a nightclub that was operating illegally in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Read More

NASA WARNING ASTEROID COULD HIT THE U.S. …1 Day Before Election

NASA broke the news … an asteroid is on a trajectory to hit the United States of America on November 2, 2020. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN MY BEAUTY BIZ IS GETTING BIGGER …Next Stop, Skincare!!!

Kim Kardashian seems to be expanding her beauty biz … ’cause it looks like she’s now ready to tackle the world of skincare!!! Read More

DETROIT COP SHOOTS, KILLS FENCED-IN DOG… Police Dept. Sides with Cop

The Detroit PD just told us, the officer who shot the dog did nothing wrong. They say the cop was looking for a gun an armed suspect had discarded, and was with her police dog that was on a leash. Short story — Read More

LORI LOUGHLIN LORI GETS 2 MONTHS IN PRISON, HUBBY GETS 5 MONTHS …She Delivers Tearful Apology

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have learned their fate in their college admissions scandal — they’re both going to prison for a bit … bringing a case full of interesting twists and turns to a close. Read More

“The Ellen Show” Reportedly Increases Employee Benefits After Terminating Three Senior Staff Members Amid Sexual Misconduct & Discrimination Investigation

The show is reportedly increasing employee benefits in an attempt to make it’s upcoming season successful for everyone. Read More

Master P Says He’s Cutting Off The ‘ATM’ To His Family

The Miller family drama continues! Master P took to his Instagram page once again Sunday morning to air out his family and he had a strong message: The Master P ATM is out of order. Read More

Tory Lanez Seemingly Responds To Backlash After His Instagram Account ‘Likes’ A Controversial Tweet About Megan Thee Stallion

Meg spilled that tea, the flood gates opened and we were on a ride with her! Taking to Instagram Live, Megan reveal Tory shot her. She also explained why she didn’t go to the police in the first place. The short version is given today’s climate with regard to police brutality, Megan was not only scared for her life, but the lives of Tory and her friends alike. Now Tory has responded?? Read More

Brandy & Monica Officially Announced As The Next Verzuz Battle

It has just been confirmed that both Brandy and Monica will face off hit-for-hit in the next Verzuz battle that’s officially been set for August 31st. Read More

Singer Jaheim Shows Support For Donald Trump In New Video—“He’s Saved A Lot Of People”

R&B singer Jaheim recently expressed his strong support for Donald Trump in a new video and series of posts. Read More

Trump Declares Teachers As ‘Essential Workers’ Now In Push To Reopen Nation’s Schools

While some states are close to being fully open, others are still in the early phases of reopening, but that may not matter for teachers anymore now that Trump has declared them “essential workers.” Read More

Tennessee Recently Passed A Law That Could Punish Protestors By Taking Away Their Voting Rights

Tennessee protestors could face very serious consequences for making their voices heard. Read More

Hazel E’s Fiancé Devon Waller Calls Out Those Who Have A Problem With Her “Spoiling” Him

Hazel E and her fiancé Devon Waller are riding high following the recent birth of their beautiful baby girl Ava Dior—but Devon has found himself in the hotseat for defending Hazel E’s perceived “spoiling” of him. Read More

Master P Expresses His Frustrations With His Brother C-Murder, Name Drops Kim Kardashian And Monica In Rant

Master P is airing out family business as he expresses his frustrations with his incarcerated brother C-Murder Read More

Too Little, Too Late: Roger Goodell Says He Wishes NFL Had Listened to Colin Kaepernick Earlier

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says that he wished the NFL had listened to Colin Kaepernick back when the former athlete was kneeling in protest in 2016. Read More

Black Lives Matter: White Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man Walking Away From Him in Kenosha, Wisconsin [Video]

In yet another case of police violence, a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot and killed an unarmed Black man who was simply walking away from him…and it was all captured on video. Read More

Ohio Becomes The Fourth State To Remove Kanye West From The Presidential Ballot

Kanye West is still running for president, but in the state of Ohio, he failed to meet the requirements for his name to appear on the ballot. Ohio is now the fourth state to officially eliminate him. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am