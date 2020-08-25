CLOSE
LeBron James Gives His Thoughts on the Shooting of Jacob Blake

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

NBA superstar LeBron James is now weighing in a shooting involving police officers and Jacob Blake.

The Akron-born member of the Los Angeles Lakers did not hold back.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“It’s just, quite frankly, it’s just (expletive) up in our community. I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids we are terrified,” he said.

James had more to say in this interview below:

Here is what happened with Blake for those who are not aware:

Blake was shot in the back as he leaned into his SUV with his three children in the vehicle by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin during a confrontation Sunday night.

He is now “paralyzed from the waist down” according to his father and remains in an area hospital.

Two officers are currently on leave as an investigation is taking place.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WBNS-TV Columbus and WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Kevin C. Cox and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter, WBNS-TV Columbus and WKYC 3News Cleveland

