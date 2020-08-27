CLOSE
Kanye West Sues Ohio Election Head

The debate has been whether rapper/producer Kanye West is really trying to run for president in November against Republican Doanld Trump and Democrat Joe Biden or is he trying to split the vote to help Trump.  But in order to do either Yeezy has to get on the ballot.

Kanye West say’s he’s running for president for real, the road to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington D.C. goes through Ohio, Ohio say’s Kanye might can write ballad’s but he can’t get on the 2020 Presidential General Election ballot, right now Kanye West is on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont, however Ohio doesn’t care, but Kanye evidently isn’t taking ‘Nah Bruh’ for an answer.

So now Kanye West is taking Ohio to court.

Rapper Kanye West sued Ohio’s election chief Wednesday in an effort to be placed on the November presidential ballot after the Secretary of State deemed him unqualified as an independent candidate.  Read More

