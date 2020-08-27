CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
News You Can't Use: Questions You Just Can't Answer [WATCH]

Special K always thinks outside of the box and today is no different.

He brought to our attention that there are real questions that we need answers to, but we will probably never get them.  For example, can you cry underwater?  Why are they called “man-eating sharks” but they eat women too?  How do you write zero in Roman numerals?

Listen to the rest of the brain teasers to see if you can answer any of these questions!

News You Can’t Use: Questions You Just Can’t Answer [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Exclusives
